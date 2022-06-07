ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby opens pickleball courts

By Emily Matlock
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
The city will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the addition of four courts at Maple Street Park.

The City of Canby invites the Canby community to attend the Grand Opening of the Maple Street Park Pickleball Courts on Thursday, June 16 at Maple Street Park, 1400 N. Maple Street. The event will begin at 4 p.m.

The city will host a ribbon cutting event with speeches by City of Canby officials, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and city staff. A pickleball demonstration will take place and light refreshments will be served.

Maple Street Park will see the development of four pickleball courts. Each of the courts will be individually fenced with 4-foot tall fencing separating the courts. A black-dyed concrete border will support the green and blue asphalt courts.

The courts will be lighted with motion-activated LED lights and a gazebo will be installed to complement the new gazebo at the Maple Street Park Splash Pad. Concrete benches will separate the splash pad and pickleball courts.

"I am proud of this project. It has been a fun and interesting process to participate in and I am happy to support the efforts of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board," said Public Works Director Jerry Nelzen. "The board has worked tirelessly to improve Maple Street Park and I think the pickleball courts are a great addition."

The Maple Street pickleball courts have been funded by the City of Canby and through generous donations from Dr. Ashley McFerron with Canby Eyecare and Mark and Laurie Shuholm and Family.

To learn more about parks & recreation efforts please see the City of Canby's website .

