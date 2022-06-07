Forest Grove Police Log: No knife, but man found injured

The Forest Grove Police Department lists some of its calls for service between May 20-26, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, May 20

A citizen reported that an employee at a gas station refused to serve him, called him a slew of racial slurs, and proceeded to spit on and kick the citizen's car. Video evidence corroborated the citizen's story and the instigator was arrested and lodged at jail.

Police were called to an escalating domestic dispute between two people in the middle of the night. Officers found no evidence a physical altercation had occurred but did convince the pair to separate for the evening to cool off. No crime.

A caller reported someone stole the exhaust tip from their vehicle in the middle of the night. Officers are investigating.

Police were called to check on a woman seen walking in the road along Hawthorne Street late at night acting erratically. The woman, with whom police are well acquainted, agreed to stay out of the road.

Saturday, May 21

A patrol officer stopped to check out a vehicle that was parked oddly at a local hotel. On running the plates, police found the registered owner had an outstanding felony warrant from another county. The owner was located nearby, arrested, and lodged at the jail on the warrant.

A caller reported they had secondhand information that there was a man in their apartment complex allegedly attempting to lure kids. Police spoke to multiple residents but were unable to locate anyone who had actually interacted or even seen the individual. Officers also conducted an extensive area check but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A convenience store employee reported two men stole a several cases of imported lager and fled the scene, but not before another employee attempted to stop the alleged thieves by standing in front of their car. The bandits drove off, hitting another car in the process. Police are investigating.

Sunday, May 22

Police received multiple reports regarding a woman jumping around Main Street, acting strangely, and even hitting herself. Officers spoke with her at length, and she eventually requested transport to the hospital; officers obliged.

A caller reported they sold an expensive piece of jewelry on social media, shipped the item to an out-of-state buyer, and never received payment. Officers are investigating but remind anyone selling items online to always wait for payment before shipping an item.

A store employee reported a man was outside the location causing a scene and refusing to leave. Police spoke with the man, and he agreed to move along, which he did without incident.

Monday, May 23

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit only to find the driver also had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail for the warrant and issued hefty citations for speeding and driving while suspended.

A caller reported they had lost their wallet and their credit cards were being used by whomever found it. Officers are investigating.

A late-night caller reported he had a knife embedded in his leg. On arrival, officers found the caller in a significantly altered state of mind and deduced he had fallen and twisted his knee. He was transported by medics to a hospital.

Tuesday, May 24

Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after a police officer located his vehicle in the drive-thru of a local smoke shop. He was lodged at the jail. A short while later, officers arrested a second wanted individual after they were located at a residence on B Street. He, too, was arrested and lodged.

A caller reported their Segway had been stolen. Police are investigating.

A caller reported she was suing her ex-husband. After a lengthy conversation, officers were unable to determine what specifically she was reporting but found no evidence anything criminal had occurred.

Wednesday, May 25

Officers conducted extra patrols at each of the schools.

A gas station employee reported someone had tampered with pumps overnight. Officers are investigating.

A local store reported an individual took a shopping cart full of items out of an emergency exit. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area, but the incident is under investigation.

Thursday, May 26

Officer responded to an escalating argument between two people in a restaurant parking lot in the middle of the night. While on scene, officers learned one of the individuals had driven to the location, despite having a suspended license and orders not to drive. Officers were able to confirm the individual had in fact been driving; he was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A concerned caller reported a man who appeared to be under the influence of something was circling a van as if preparing to drive. Police arrived and found the man noticeably experiencing signs of drug use. He was strongly admonished not to get behind the wheel else he be arrested for DUII. He agreed to stay put.

A caller reported they were being called repeatedly by a woman who was asking for money and was now threatening to show up and shoot the caller. Officers located and arrested the woman for telephonic harassment; she was issued a citation and released with strict warnings to cease and desist.

