Hillsboro Police Log: Stolen vehicle tracked via Sirius XM

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service from May 23-29, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, May 23

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. Sirius XM was able to locate the vehicle with GPS in the Fred Meyer parking lot on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Officers located the vehicle near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and 209th Avenue and arrested the female driver for possession of the stolen vehicle, her outstanding felony warrant and identity theft.

A man was arrested for DUII near Northeast Edgeway Drive and Heritage Parkway. His blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit.

Tuesday, May 24

A man smashed several business windows with a large metal pole in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. Officers contacted the male and were able to arrest him for multiple counts of criminal mischief.

A man stole several items from a business in the 1900 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road. Officers located and arrested him for theft, along with multiple warrants for theft and trespassing.

Wednesday, May 25

A man was called in as an unwanted in the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue. Officers arrived and located him on the floor of the bathroom unconscious and overdosing on heroin. Officers were able to assist the male and he was transported to a healthcare facility by ambulance.

Officers responded to a cold assault in the 6600 block of Northeast Cherry Drive and discovered the man had a felony warrant for robbery. Officers arrested him for the warrant. While in the back of the patrol car, he kicked and damaged the door.

Thursday, May 26

A woman was arrested on eight outstanding warrants in the 6400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

A vehicle in the 5600 block of Southeast Pine Street was found with multiple bullet holes in it.

Friday, May 27

A two-door 1997 Honda Civic with no license plates was stolen near Southeast Blanton Street and Reed Drive.

A woman was arrested for DUII, attempted assault, reckless driving, attempted assault on a police officer, harassment and resisting arrest when she tried to run over a bouncer and customers in the 1700 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Saturday, May 28

A man was arrested for DUII in the 200 block of Southwest Spring Street.

A woman was arrested on her multiple felony warrants near Southeast Brookwood Avenue and Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Sunday, May 29

A man with neck tattoos stole a cart full of groceries in the 2500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and left in a red 1998 Volvo S70.

An off-duty officer called in a suspected DUII driver near Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 34th Avenue. Officers arrived and arrested the man for DUII, along with an outstanding warrant.

