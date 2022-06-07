ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: Stolen vehicle tracked via Sirius XM

By Hillsboro Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service from May 23-29, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, May 23

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. Sirius XM was able to locate the vehicle with GPS in the Fred Meyer parking lot on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Officers located the vehicle near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and 209th Avenue and arrested the female driver for possession of the stolen vehicle, her outstanding felony warrant and identity theft.

A man was arrested for DUII near Northeast Edgeway Drive and Heritage Parkway. His blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit.

Tuesday, May 24

A man smashed several business windows with a large metal pole in the 500 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. Officers contacted the male and were able to arrest him for multiple counts of criminal mischief.

A man stole several items from a business in the 1900 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road. Officers located and arrested him for theft, along with multiple warrants for theft and trespassing.

Wednesday, May 25

A man was called in as an unwanted in the 2100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue. Officers arrived and located him on the floor of the bathroom unconscious and overdosing on heroin. Officers were able to assist the male and he was transported to a healthcare facility by ambulance.

Officers responded to a cold assault in the 6600 block of Northeast Cherry Drive and discovered the man had a felony warrant for robbery. Officers arrested him for the warrant. While in the back of the patrol car, he kicked and damaged the door.

Thursday, May 26

A woman was arrested on eight outstanding warrants in the 6400 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

A vehicle in the 5600 block of Southeast Pine Street was found with multiple bullet holes in it.

Friday, May 27

A two-door 1997 Honda Civic with no license plates was stolen near Southeast Blanton Street and Reed Drive.

A woman was arrested for DUII, attempted assault, reckless driving, attempted assault on a police officer, harassment and resisting arrest when she tried to run over a bouncer and customers in the 1700 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Saturday, May 28

A man was arrested for DUII in the 200 block of Southwest Spring Street.

A woman was arrested on her multiple felony warrants near Southeast Brookwood Avenue and Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Sunday, May 29

A man with neck tattoos stole a cart full of groceries in the 2500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and left in a red 1998 Volvo S70.

An off-duty officer called in a suspected DUII driver near Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 34th Avenue. Officers arrived and arrested the man for DUII, along with an outstanding warrant.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Suspect arrested after two home break-ins in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after two home break-ins in the Orenco Station area, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., Hillsboro police officers responded to a burglary at a home on Northeast Ashbury Drive. The suspect took keys and a mug from the home. As officers responded, they got another call about a second robbery in progress nearby.
HILLSBORO, OR
kezi.com

Albany car chase ends in four-car pileup, suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested for kidnapping and robbery

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man held a driver at gunpoint for several hours early Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was parked outside a convenience store on Mill Plain Boulevard when a strange man came up to him and asked for a ride. The victim agreed to give the suspect a ride.
VANCOUVER, WA
clayconews.com

THIRTY THREE ARRESTED, ONE HUNDRED SIXTEEN TRAFFIC STOPS PERFORMED DURING ENHANCED PUBLIC SAFETY INITIATIVE MISSIONS IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that on Sunday, June 5, 2022 Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers performed a joint traffic enforcement mission to reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles. In total, during...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sirius Xm#Heroin#Crime#Hillsboro Police Log#Duii#Northwest 185th Avenue
kptv.com

PPB: Serial robber suspected in over a dozen thefts arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect connected to over a dozen robberies in Portland has been arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed robbery at a bar in the 800 block of North Lombard Street. While officers were en route, they obtained details of the suspect with a Public Safety Support Specialist on patrol witnessing the suspect driving away.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 5/27/2022 8:06 a.m. A caller told police they lost their purse, which had their driver's license, the night before. 5/27/2022 9:42 a.m. A man had questions for police about swerving around a school bus.
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Body found in open Hillsboro field; investigation underway

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police detectives are investigating after a body was found dead in an open field Tuesday. Officers were alerted at 2:11 p.m. to reports of suspicious circumstances in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court. Detectives are now conducting a death investigation on the unknown person, officials say.
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

US Marshals arrest suspect in 2017 Beaverton murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man connected to a 2017 deadly shooting outside a club in Beaverton. Jimmy Pierce, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing Ramon Harris, who was 34 years old at the time. On May 19, 2017,...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian with his car enters no plea

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run did not enter a plea during his arraignment Wednesday in Multnomah County Court. Frederick Moore, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and hit and run for allegedly killing a pedestrian with his car on the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. According to court documents, Moore has a previous murder and robbery conviction in Washington State. Investigators believe Moore intentionally hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy