Princess Charlotte Is Going Viral After Adorably Correcting Prince George During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sisters know best. Princess Charlotte went viral — again! — after she was spotted correcting her older brother, Prince George , during the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Cambridge children stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles , Duchess Camilla and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate , on Sunday, June 5, in a special moment that represented the future of the monarchy . George 8, is third in line to the throne, after the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duke of Cambridge, 39.

Prince George and Princess Charlottevisit Cardiff Castle in the UK on June 4, 2022. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As the royal family stood in front of the crowd and the British national anthem began playing, Charlotte, 7, noticed that the future king's hand was resting on the balcony. The princess then adorably nudged her brother, encouraging him to move his hand and fix his posture . George then straightened up and moved his arms to his side and the duo observed the celebrations together .

The siblings and their younger brother, Prince Louis , 4, have had their fair share of viral moments during the Jubilee , which celebrated their 96-year-old great-grandmother's 70th year on the throne . During the Trooping the Colour procession on Thursday, June 2, the trio rode in a carriage with their mother, 40, and Camilla, 74, and waved to the crowd gathered along the parade route. When Charlotte decided to take a break from all of the enthusiastic waving, she insisted Louis do the same and put his hand in his lap .

The Royal Family on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on June 5, 2022. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Later, the youngest prince caught the world's attention once again when the royal family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flyover. After the queen encouraged him to look up at the planes, he quickly became overwhelmed, covered his ears and appeared to scream over the noise.

Though he was absent from the "Platinum Party" concert on Saturday, June 4, Louis rejoined his family the following day to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which celebrated iconic moments of the queen's reign throughout the Commonwealth. At multiple points throughout the event, the little one pulled faces and joked around with his mother before sitting on Prince Charles' lap for part of the show.

George, meanwhile, was spotted scrunching up his face while sitting next to Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemingly reacted to their kids' adorable viral moments on Monday, June 6, when they shared a wrap-up of the weekend's festivities on Twitter. "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the wrote via the official Kensington Royal social media account . "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They concluded their post with a black-and-white snapshot of their youngest child with his hands on his hips, joking, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀."