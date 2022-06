The Apple M1 chip reportedly has an unpatched vulnerability, according to MIT security researchers. MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) recently published a report in which they disclosed a flaw in what they refer to as the "final line of protection" for Apple's M1 chip. The vulnerability may, in principle, allow malicious actors to obtain complete access to the kernel at the heart of the operating system.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO