ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder Says Being Heckled as a Bisexual Comedian ‘Has Created a Thicker Skin for Me’

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s highly unlikely that Hannah Einbinder will ever forget her auditions for “ Hacks .” Not only did it land her the role of Ava opposite Jean Smart, but the entire process happened during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went into a physical casting office in Santa Monica a couple days before March 13th, 2020, that initial COVID lockdown,” Einbinder tells me on the latest episode of the “ Just for Variety ” podcast. “I read with someone in the office and, a couple days later, COVID hit and I found out that I was going to do a callback, but that they didn’t know how it was going to happen. It took like two months for me to do a call back that I did over Zoom. It was all bizarre.”

She was eventually summoned for an in-person chemistry read with Jean Smart.

“It was a completely empty soundstage, dark with no lights and just two interrogation lamps and two chairs,” Einbinder says.

Not only did she and Smart have to sit 10 feet apart, but there was a sheet of clear plexiglass between them. “It was all bizarre, but the truth of it is it’s all I’ve ever known,” Einbinder says. “All I have ever known is this and COVID sets because I haven’t really worked in this side of the business until now. So, it’s all been this thing that everyone’s like, ‘This is crazy,’ and I’m like, ‘What was it like before?’”

I caught up with Einbinder, a Los Angeles native whose mom is “Saturday Night Live” legend Laraine Newman, over Zoom from her L.A.-area home. To hear us laugh out loud for what seemed like forever, listen to the end of the podcast because you have to hear what happens when we start talking about bonding over being Jewish.

What was the biggest change you saw in Ava from Season 1 to Season 2?

I think she gets past a lot of the initial growing pains and mistakes. We see her dealing with the effects of something that does happen in Season 1 in the beginning of Season 2, but from then on she really isn’t the center of conflict after it’s kind of resolved-ish. The plot is not hinged on something that she has done wrong. It becomes more about the work the two of them are doing and Deborah’s new hour. I think she does kind of get it together a little bit.

What was your first stand-up comedy show like?

My first live show was when I was in college and Nicole Byer came to my school and she asked if anyone from the improv team at our school wanted to open for her. I was on the improv team and I kind of just volunteered. I did eight minutes, probably, and I went to open mics around my school and just wrote and got a little makeshift set together, and then I opened for her for a theater full of my peers. Kind of nerve-wracking, but also kind of safety net type thing, but just nerve-wracking because I was like, “Oh my God, I love Nicole Byer. I can’t believe she’s letting me do this.” But I was hooked ever since.

You were in the improv group but didn’t think about stand-up at the time?

I love stand-up. I always have. I never really saw myself doing it and I never really saw myself doing comedy. I joined the improv team because I met a kid who just told me I was funny and suggested that I try out because he was the president. So none of this I had ever considered. I’m still very in my head as a person, neurotic Jew… but at the time, I was very young and just so much more in my head, so improv was not something that I was really strong at. But I loved comedy, and so stand-up, I was like, “You can prepare.” Everything is planned and it’s thoughtful and there’s no pressure. I started to realize that that was a better fit. As I did stand-up, I became better at improv because I had the safety net of good jokes to fall back on. Now I love improv a lot.

Did you have to come out to your parents as a comedian?

My parents have rightfully always been realistic with me about the nature of this business. I’ve been really lucky to have that feedback. They’re encouraging, but they’re more so realistic about it. When I asked my mom if I could do it, she was like, “You know, I don’t know. Good luck.” She’s like, “I think you’re funny, I love you, but it doesn’t always matter if you’re funny. There’s a lot of factors that go into someone being able to make a living in this business,” and for a while she gave me like the real tea. They have always been like, “I think you’re funny, but it’s not up to me or anyone else. You got to go out and do it.”

It’s Pride Month and you’re an out and proud bisexual. Was there ever a moment when someone said to you, “You know, maybe don’t do that so publicly. You’re going to start this career here; you might not want to do that.”

No. I’m really lucky to live right now where that’s not something that’s happening to me personally. I think it probably happens. I think for sure for people who are in super mainstream positions, like I know Kristen Stewart is probably a good example of someone who is in this super huge franchise and it’s the pressure to have “appeal”, mass appeal. I was lucky to start on a show where my character is queer and I’m working with artists and women and people who are embracing that. So I’ve been really lucky. I’ve also talked about it in my stand-up since the beginning. With stand-up, there’s no censor. My managers are really awesome, two really nice guys. They’ve always been really loving and encouraging. I’ve had a really charmed and privileged experience.

Was Ava always queer, or was she queer when you were cast as Ava?

She was always queer. It was in the character breakdown, which I was so relieved to see, because it was the first bi woman I had ever had an audition for.

Were family or friends nervous for you when they heard you doing it in your standup?

I’ve had experiences at shows. It’s mostly men being disgusting. But that has created a thicker skin for me. I’m very sensitive — a delicate flower — and I’m still that way, but stand-up has given me coping tools to deal with the outside, to deal with my non-L.A. bubble when I go on the road and I go to these places where I don’t live in this utopia. So that’s been a good and necessary tool, I think, for the career and the life I’ve chosen and been able to pursue. But I also come from a really progressive, liberal, Jewish, queer family. I have two trans siblings, my grandmother was an out lesbian in the sixties. That’s my world.

This Q&A was edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview on “Just for Variety” above. You can also find it at Apple Podcasts or wherever you download your favorite podcasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjHpy_0g38bijp00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Sandra Oh Reveals ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stardom Led to Insomnia and Body Aches

Click here to read the full article. When “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered in 2005, it catapulted the ensemble of actors playing the Seattle Grace Hospital staff to fame. For Sandra Oh, who played Cristina Yang on the series for 10 years, that spotlight came with downsides for her own health. The acclaimed actor opened up about the effects that her sudden “Grey’s Anatomy” fame had on her health during a Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation, presented by Apple TV+, with “Squid Game” breakout star Jung Ho-yeon. According to Oh, the experience of suddenly being in the limelight caused her to experience serious...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega has Christina Ricci’s stamp of approval. The “Scream” star is set to play Wednesday Addams — a role Ricci famously played in the 90s — in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, “Wednesday.” On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said during the “Yellowjackets” FYC Event. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassandra Peterson
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Nicole Byer
Variety

Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin Join Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

Click here to read the full article. Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s Peacock series “Mrs. Davis” has cast Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, and Ben Chaplin. The trio join previously announced series leads Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in the series. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact the show is described as an exploration of faith versus technology. It was previously reported that Gilpin will play a nun who battles an artificial intelligence in the show. Martindale is a celebrated character actress with three Emmy wins to her name — one for “Justified” and two for “The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key player. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by users who claimed Truth Social was censoring them. Reps for Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns and operates Truth Social, did not respond to a request for comment. Travis Allen, whose Twitter bio describes him as an information security...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Bisexual Men#Hacks#Smart
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Why Was ‘Interceptor’ the No. 1 Movie on Netflix? ‘I’m Just as Confused as Everyone Else,’ Says Director Matthew Reilly

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DISCUSSION OF MAJOR STORYLINES AND SCENES IN “INTERCEPTOR.” First-time director Matthew Reilly admits he never anticipated his feature film debut “Interceptor” to do as well as it has since its release on Netflix earlier this month. The movie, which follows a U.S. Army captain (Elsa Pataky) who must prevent a nuclear missile attack forged by domestic terrorists in cahoots with Russians, climbed to No. 1 on the streamer’s top 10 list with about 50 million hours viewed. “It’s blown me away,” Reilly told me on Friday morning when I caught...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeff Bridges Recalls Cancer, COVID Battles and ‘Surrendering to the Idea that I Might Die’

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is back in action after a life-threatening battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and COVID-19.  At the Wednesday night premiere of his FX thriller “The Old Man”, the Oscar winner described the surreal experience of returning to set after a year-long hiatus due to his health struggles. “I was sick for a year and then came back to work with all the same cast and crew, and it was like I had a bizarre dream or something,” Bridges told reporters on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Filming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Rosanna Arquette, Dennis Haysbert, Frank Grillo Among Five Cast in Jason Woliner Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. Jason Woliner’s upcoming Peacock series has added five new cast members. Rosanna Arquette (“Florida Man,” “Love is Love is Love”), Melinda McGraw (“Mad Men,” “The Dark Knight”) Frank Grillo (“Kingdom,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”), Dennis Haysbert (“Lucifer,” “The Unit”), and Dee Wallace (“E.T.,” “Cujo”) are all set to star in the untitled project. The show was ordered straight-to-series at Peacock in May. The show is said to mix fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale, per the official description. No other plot details are available at this time. Woliner has reportedly been shooting...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Aisha’ Review: Letitia Wright Shows Her Range in Irish Immigration Drama

Click here to read the full article. Lest you think America has a monopoly on byzantine immigration systems, “Aisha” is here with an unfortunate reminder that it does not. Following the eponymous young Nigerian woman (Letitia Wright) as she attempts to resettle in Ireland, writer-director Frank Berry’s drama of bureaucracy eschews histrionics in favor of a docudrama-like approach that’s all the more affecting for how authentic it feels. The result isn’t quite Kafka, but it’s closer than it should be. “Your English is good,” Aisha is told early on by a woman who doesn’t know that nearly everyone in Nigeria speaks...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

This Hollywood-Loved Dermatologist Swears by These Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. It can be a daunting task to add new products into your skincare rotation when you have sensitive skin. Different formulas can interact in unexpected ways on the skin; environmental factors like the weather can cause varying reactions; and certain ingredients can cause irritation and redness that do more harm than good. But with summer in full force, sunscreen is a product that everyone– no matter their skin type —  needs to incorporate into...
SKIN CARE
Variety

Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Receive Apology From U.K. Drama School for ‘Unacceptable’ Racism

Click here to read the full article. Top British drama academy the Guildhall School has apologized to former students Michaela Coel and Paapa Essiedu over the racism they experienced while attending the institution. In an interview with the Guardian, Essiedu revealed that he and Coel were in an improvisation class together when a teacher, playing a prison officer searching for drugs, addressed him with a racial slur. “Suddenly she shouted: ‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” Essiedu told the newspaper. “That was a real ‘time stops’ moment. It was like, surely this can’t be happening.” Essiedu said that he...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘For All Mankind’: Co-Creator Ronald D. Moore on Why the Apple Favorite Takes Its ‘Biggest Step’ in Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Polaris,” the season premiere of “For All Mankind,” now streaming on Apple TV+. The mission is Mars in the third season of Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind,” and if this week’s premiere left viewers gasping for air, co-creator Ronald D. Moore warns it was only the beginning. “This is the biggest step so far in our story, and it is the one that has the biggest potential for major setbacks,” said Moore, who also serves as writer and executive producer. “The whole space program could be...
TV SERIES
Variety

10 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Virtual TV Fest

Click here to read the full article. Actors, producers, directors, executives, writers and more joined together to discuss the ins and outs of their TV programs in a stacked season of small-screen excellence for the 2022 Variety Virtual TV Fest. From shows moving to new streaming platforms to the boom in true crime series on television, there was a lot to discuss and the biggest names behind some of the shows this season covered it all. Here, Variety lists the 10 biggest takeaways from this year’s panels. Marlon Wayans Thinks Comedy Is Better the Deeper it Goes For his recent HBO Max comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy