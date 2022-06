Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler has been diagnosed with right elbow discomfort after leaving Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Following the contest, the two-time All-Star indicated that something "grabbed" in his elbow during the third inning, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Buehler said it persisted until he left the game after four frames. He'll undergo further tests Saturday.

