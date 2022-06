The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO