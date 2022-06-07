ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breakfast on the Farm is June 17

News-Record
 5 days ago

Breakfast on the Farm this year will be...

zumbrota.com

News-Record

Charlotte Iverson 1932-2022

Charlotte Iverson, 90, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community (Madonna Towers) in Rochester, MN on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Charlotte Evelyn Iverson was born on the family farm, February 18, 1932 in Wanamingo, MN to Andrew and Elida (Erickson) Iverson. She grew up in rural Wanamingo, attended country school and ultimately graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1949. During her high school years, Charlotte was a majorette with the Wanamingo marching band. Charlotte and her twin brother, Charles, were the youngest of 4 children. Her twin brother couldn't pronounce "Charlotte", so she became known as "Sissy" to the family.
WANAMINGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum director to retire after almost 50 years

Drawing the curtain on an almost-50-year career at the University of Minnesota, Landscape Arboretum director Peter Moe will officially retire once a successor is named. Serving as the arboretum's director since 2016, prior to which he was director of operations and research since 1991, Moe is credited with expanding the Chanhassen arboretum to 1,200 acres and gaining growth in "membership, attendance, earned income and philanthropy."
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
visitwinona.com

75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days

Winona Steamboat Days—our legendary 75th annual party is back! Enjoy five days of carnival, live music, fireworks, and a grand parade. Ride the Zipper and live the dream—just get there! We’ll be waiting for you in the cheese curd line. Steamboat Days buttons will be available for...
WINONA, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
News-Record

Paul Betcher 1949-2022

Paul Carl Betcher, 72, of Goodhue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1949, in Red Wing, to Carl and Irene (Gerdes) Betcher. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hay Creek and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and Church, where he was confirmed, and was a 1967 graduate of Goodhue High School. He furthered his education at the University of MN where he received a bachelor’s degree. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Stemmann. Paul farmed on Linda’s family farm until his “retirement” when he sold his dairy cattle. He continued to raise crops and steers until present. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue, Bellechester American Legion Post 598 and a past member of the Goodhue Jaycees. Paul’s passion was farming but he also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching his farm eagles and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
GOODHUE, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
rejournals.com

Davis, Allina Health celebrate opening of surgery center in Twin Cities market

Minneapolis-based developer Davis and Allina Health recently held an open house for 610 Medical, a newly built ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Class-A, 40,000-square-foot, two-story surgery center is located at 6001 96th Lane N. in Brooklyn Park. Allina Health is leasing most of the second floor of 610 Medical for an ambulatory surgery center.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

