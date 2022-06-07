ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge Center, MN

Milt Kuball 1943-2022

News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton (Milt) Albert Kuball, 78, of Dodge Center, MN, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2022. Milt passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester with family by his side. Milt was born on October 9th, 1943 in Morristown, MN to Martin and Agnes (Guerke)...

News-Record

Charlotte Iverson 1932-2022

Charlotte Iverson, 90, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community (Madonna Towers) in Rochester, MN on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Charlotte Evelyn Iverson was born on the family farm, February 18, 1932 in Wanamingo, MN to Andrew and Elida (Erickson) Iverson. She grew up in rural Wanamingo, attended country school and ultimately graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1949. During her high school years, Charlotte was a majorette with the Wanamingo marching band. Charlotte and her twin brother, Charles, were the youngest of 4 children. Her twin brother couldn't pronounce "Charlotte", so she became known as "Sissy" to the family.
WANAMINGO, MN
News-Record

Paul Betcher 1949-2022

Paul Carl Betcher, 72, of Goodhue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1949, in Red Wing, to Carl and Irene (Gerdes) Betcher. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hay Creek and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and Church, where he was confirmed, and was a 1967 graduate of Goodhue High School. He furthered his education at the University of MN where he received a bachelor’s degree. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Stemmann. Paul farmed on Linda’s family farm until his “retirement” when he sold his dairy cattle. He continued to raise crops and steers until present. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue, Bellechester American Legion Post 598 and a past member of the Goodhue Jaycees. Paul’s passion was farming but he also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching his farm eagles and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
GOODHUE, MN

