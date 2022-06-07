Milt Kuball 1943-2022

Paul Carl Betcher, 72, of Goodhue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1949, in Red Wing, to Carl and Irene (Gerdes) Betcher. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hay Creek and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and Church, where he was confirmed, and was a 1967 graduate of Goodhue High School. He furthered his education at the University of MN where he received a bachelor’s degree. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Stemmann. Paul farmed on Linda’s family farm until his “retirement” when he sold his dairy cattle. He continued to raise crops and steers until present. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue, Bellechester American Legion Post 598 and a past member of the Goodhue Jaycees. Paul’s passion was farming but he also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching his farm eagles and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

GOODHUE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO