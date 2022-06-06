Warriors' Gary Payton II reacts to returning from injury in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Although he was technically considered available in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Gary Payton II’s highly anticipated return from injury was put on hold until Game 2 on Sunday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

With 5:30 remaining in the first quarter of Game 2, Payton II checked into a game for the first time since suffering a fractured elbow in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs in early May.

Following Golden State’s 107-88 win in Game 2 over Boston, Payton II explained what it was like to return to the court in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

It was amazing. I was itching to get out there. I was in the tunnel just walking back and forth, pacing, waiting for Coach to call me. He kind of pump-faked me at first for a little bit, got me going. But after I got on the floor, I kind of calmed down and settled in.

During his first appearance in the finals, Payton II tallied seven points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, including a corner 3, with three boards and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench in Game 2 against the Celtics. Payton II finished with a plus-15 in the box score.

Payton II’s arrival gave Golden State an immediate spark on defense. Payton II lined up across from Boston’s dynamic backcourt of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Limiting the Celtics to only 88 points in Game 2, it was clear Payton II’s return gave the Warriors another level of intensity on the defensive end of the floor.

Payton II will likely continue to play a significant role in Golden State’s rotation for the remainder of the finals against Boston. Game 3 is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT at Boston’s TD Garden.

