Sacramento, CA

40 Acres Juneteenth Block Party￼

By Observer Newsroom
Sacramento Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Juneteenth Block Party will take place on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at...

sacobserver.com

globalcirculate.com

California Garlic Festival in Stockton to replace Gilroy celebration

It’s been a long and confusing road, but California garlic lovers are getting a festival dedicated to their favorite food this summer after all. The brand new California Garlic Festival — not to be confused with the recently canceled Gilroy Garlic Festival — is coming to Stockton in August, reported ABC10.
STOCKTON, CA
kion546.com

Community puts finishing touches on new mural in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A new community mural has been unveiled in the Del Paso Heights area. On Tuesday, community members got together at the Hagginwood Community Center to put the finishing touches on the final community mural of the year. The lead artist says the purpose of the painting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln mural honoring Shirley Russell being fixed

The beloved mural behind Simple Pleasures at 648 5th St. honoring Lincoln resident Shirley Russell would be removed, due to excessive vandalism damage, an Art League of Lincoln representative announced in April. However, former Art League of Lincoln President Jean Cross said she began to scrub the mural Monday with...
LINCOLN, CA
capradio.org

VIDEO: Meet Sacramento's 'book angel'

Patricia Dansby has been around the world in her time serving in the Air Force. She settled in Sacramento and worked for the state of California until she retired 13 years ago. But despite that public service, she's better known by another title: Book Angel. She has spent the past...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Juneteenth Rejoice Festival￼

On Sunday June 19 at Robert Brookins Park in Del Paso Heights from noon – 5:00 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, informative community forums and seminars to bring information on a variety of topics as it relates to the meaningfulness of this National Holiday. Sign up for our...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove resident turning 105, birthday cards requested

A special birthday is happening on June 14 for Ms. Orsula Hanna, who is turning 105-years-old. Her assisted living and memory care community, Elk Grove Place, is asking for birthday cards. Cards can be sent to Life Enrichment Director, Stephanie Philp’s, attention at 6727 Laguna Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

It's official! Garlic festival coming to Stockton in August

STOCKTON, Calif. - At last, Stockton is getting its very own garlic festival come August. After much discussion, organizers announced Tuesday that the California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on August 13-14. Organizers said attendees will be able to indulge in all-things garlic, including garlic...
STOCKTON, CA
kuic.com

Nut Tree Plaza’s First Free “2022 Summer Music Concert Series” Thru July 9th!

Nut Tree Plaza will be presenting Nut Tree Plaza’s First Free ” 2022 Summer Music Concert Series” starting from June 4th, 2022 through July 9th, 2022, Free to the public every Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Please show up early and enjoy the various live music performances with various styles of music every weekend this Summer at the Nut Tree Plaza Breezeway, 1661 East Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville Ca. Please feel free to contact the Nut Tree Plaza for more information about the Free 2022 Summer Music Concert Series event at 707-447-6000.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Centrally located 4BR plus Office - Corporate Housing Rental in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Furnished House with Office and Electric Car Charging Station. Centrally located, your group will enjoy a spacious home with a dedicated office & workstation. Also includes a finished garage with classic board games, ping pong table, electronic dartboard and an arcade table with vintage games. You will be within a 3-minute walk to both a peaceful nature center and a 41-acre community park with playgrounds, bicycle trail, dog park and skate park. The home is ideally located, within 8 miles/15 minutes from both Downtown/Golden 1 center and SMF Airport.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cat sized lizard captured in Roseville apartment complex

Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a May 26 call from a Roseville apartment complex reporting that a cat-sized lizard was on the property. Officer Gabe Sorenson heard the dispatched call and eagerly offered to help. Sorenson told Gold Country Media that he had a similar lizard when he was in high school, so capturing and rehabilitating the lizard was second nature to him.
ROSEVILLE, CA

