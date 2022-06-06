ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Highlights: Warriors' Steph Curry drops 29 points in Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vt7OX_0g38TFyW00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry started red-hot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with an historic 21-point first quarter against the Boston Celtics. During Game 2 on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors point guard waited until the third quarter to heat up.

After the Warriors held a two-point lead over the Celtics at halftime, Curry caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor. During the third quarter, Curry lit it up from deep, drilling three 3s.

Curry’s third-quarter performance sparked a game-high 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 from long distance with six boards, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes in Golden State’s Game 2 win over Boston, 107-88.

Here’s a look at all the highlights from Curry’s performance in Game 2 via YouTube:

Through two games of the NBA Finals, Curry is averaging 31.5 points on 45.7% shooting from the field and 46.2% shooting from deep with 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and three assists in 35.2 minutes per contest.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Stephen Curry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Throughout the postseason, the Boston Celtics had played their best basketball away from home. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics rode the energy of a raucous TD Garden crowd to beat back another third-quarter onslaught by Golden State in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Trimble to be a ‘really good fit’ in UNC backcourt next season

The UNC basketball program has one of the most talented and now experienced starting guards across college basketball heading into the 2022-23 season. But, it’s a freshman coming off of the bench that could play a critical role for the Tar Heels. Incoming guard Seth Trimble is a 6-foot-3 guard who can play on and off of the ball, giving UNC head coach Hubert Davis the versatility to play him with either of Caleb Love or RJ Davis and keep the theme of two ball handlers on the floor at all times. Rotations, especially bench minutes in the backcourt, was limited when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

