ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Weirdly Satisfying $7 Cleaning Gel Has 23,000 Perfect Ratings & Leaves Cars Spotless

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC3F7_0g38RPcy00

Cleaning a car is far from easy. A never-ending amount of crumbs on the floor, mysterious sticky substances in cup holders and dust particles that get trapped inside air vents all come with the territory of a good car cleaning session. That’s why Amazon shoppers are going absolutely crazy for this PULIDIKI car cleaning gel — which is oddly satisfying to use, and will only cost you just $7 during Amazon Prime Early Access .

It’s currently a Lightning Deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day, which means the price won’t be $7 for long. Be sure to snag one of these top-rated cleaning gels before the sale ends.

Buy: PULIDIKI Cleaning Car Gel $7, Originally $12

At first glance, you might think the car cleaning gel on Amazon is a jar of blue slime kids could play with. That’s because the cleaning product has the texture and consistency of putty. To use the gel inside your car, simply press the gel into any crack, nook or cranny you’re trying to sanitize — and pull to remove any particles away. The cleaning gel is specifically designed to clean steering wheels, air vents, console panels, storage bins, cup holders, door handles, dashboards and any other tough spot to clean in a car.

The 30,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon speak for themselves. One verified purchaser was skeptical before buying the product — but now she swears it works wonders. “If you have small crevices in your car that collects dust, dirt and sand this is great at getting into those small spots!” she wrote. “I was skeptical that it would get stuck and I’d have little slime spots everywhere but it didn’t!”

Another Amazon reviewer said the car cleaning gel is “surprisingly useful.” Although you can reuse the gel over and over again, he notes that even a small bit works well to remove grime from cars. “I am amazed at how well this gel/goop worked,” they wrote. “Just a small pinch was enough to do a great job of cleaning up all the small grooves and gaps in the knobs, switches and buttons in the center console of my CR-V.”

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Early Access deals!

Before you go, check out our gallery :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtBq9_0g38RPcy00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,800 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $40 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week for Only $8

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event that ends tonight. The Wild Growth hair oil at Amazon specifically...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Are Impressed With This Thinning Hair Treatment’s ‘Fast Results’ & It’s $19 Today Only

For those who struggle with thinning hair, your collection of hair growth products is probably growing out of control — however, the growing going on on your head may be lacking. But according to Amazon shoppers, there’s one product that’s currently changing the hair growth game. The ProBliva Rice Water Hair Growth Treatment is a simple rice water spray, infused with caffeine and biotin, that is actually showing major results. Plus, today’s your last chance to get it for 20 percent off thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. This deal and a bunch of others on Amazon are for...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gels#Beauty Products#Perfect Ratings Leaves#Amazon Prime Early Access
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Lifehacker

9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)

Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

This Beloved New Calming Collar for Anxious Dogs Is 45% Off for Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale

What do thunderstorms, fireworks, crowds, and separation all have in common? They can be huge anxiety triggers for sensitive pups. Of course, medicines and CBD chews can be effective solutions. But some pet parents would prefer to treat anxiety from the outside in rather than the other way around. That’s where calming collars like the ones from EQDRAF on Amazon come in handy. Pet parents say these collars have really helped their dogs stay calm during anxiety-inducing situations and there’s no need to ingest any medicines or calming aids. Plus, it’s currently 45 percent off on Amazon ahead of its...
PET SERVICES
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
LIFESTYLE
Consumer Reports.org

Cleaning Cast-Iron Pans Is Easier Than You Think

Cast-iron pans have been around for centuries, yet the myth persists that they are difficult to clean and care for. Oh, the irony! If they weren’t easy to care for, how could they last for generations, with the pan you inherited from your grandmother being just as good (or better) as one you buy today?
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best solar generators in 2022

We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SheKnows

This Amazon-Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 'Botox in a Bottle' — & It's Only $8 For The Last Hours of Prime Day

Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish products. This time, we found one that many are calling “Botox in a bottle.” And somehow, the botox alternative is on...
MAKEUP
Motorious

Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian

We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
NAPLES, FL
SheKnows

Thousands of Customers Claim This Neck-firming Cream Is a Game-changer for Revitalizing Elasticity & It’s $15 for Today Only

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews. Yet again, we found a holy grail product Amazon shoppers adore, and claims to be a powerful cream that’ll help your neck regain its elasticity. Buy: ActivScience Neck Firming Cream $15.99, originally $21.99 The ActivScience Neck Firming Cream is a powerful face and neck cream designed...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy