ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Amy Schumer’s Openness on Trichotillomania Made Me Inject Purpose into My Estate Plan

By Allison L. Lee, Esq.
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rD7aR_0g38QbJ100
Amy Schumer promotes her movie "Trainwreck" on Aug. 8, 2015, in Locarno, Switzerland.

As an estate planning attorney by trade, there was never really a question over whether or not I’d take the time to do my own estate plan. At the same time, however, early adulthood for me was not a time of deep contemplation surrounding my own mortality or the legacy I sought to leave behind someday.

Admittedly, I rushed it a bit when creating my estate plan. I went through the motions to check the box. But in recent years, after getting married, buying a home and becoming a mother, I began to think more about my eventual legacy. I wished for my estate plan to hold deep meaning and purpose. Of course, the fact that I left private practice to join a social enterprise that links estate planning to charitable giving probably played a role, too.

The only barrier? I’m a busy person. I wanted to be thoughtful. But I never seemed to get around to holding that internal dialogue about what causes were most near and dear to me.

Amy Schumer’s Story Spoke to Me

Ultimately, my inspiration came recently from an unexpected source: Amy Schumer. In March, in an interview surrounding the release of her new Hulu TV series, Life & Beth, Schumer opened up about her lifelong struggle with trichotillomania – an impulse disorder best described as irresistible urges to pull out your hair.

She spoke of the shame she carried throughout her life surrounding her struggles with trichotillomania, and she even shared that there had been a time when she pulled out so much of her hair that she needed to wear a wig at school, concealing very little. At the end of an episode relating to Schumer’s experience with trichotillomania, Hulu told viewers that if they knew any sufferers, they could turn to the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors. There was my catalyst.

As a lifelong sufferer of trichotillomania myself, this struck a chord with me. At points, I’d tried to hide it; at other times it was simply too much to hide, and bewildered friends and classmates as early as elementary school would ask if I was sick. I admired Amy Schumer for having the courage to come forward as a rare public face for a disorder that affects 15 million Americans to varying degrees, but all too often is willfully hidden and goes unaddressed. I also admired Hulu for being thoughtful enough to be action-oriented by directing viewers to outlets for support.

Schumer speaking up proved to be the spark I needed to go back and update my own estate plan by infusing it with purpose to make sure that helping other sufferers of trichotillomania became part of my future legacy.

3 Ways to Include Charities in Your Own Estate Plan

You might be wondering at this point, “Great, how do I go about doing something similar with my own estate plan to give to a charity that’s important to me? What documents do I need?” There are three avenues I’d suggest, each of which is part of what I did:

No. 1: Make an Outright Bequest

This is probably the most intuitive and easy to understand method for supporting causes you love through your estate plan. It’s also the most traditional way. Simply include language in your will to the following effect: "I give to the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors, a nonprofit organization, EIN 77-0266587, with an address at 716 Soquel Avenue, Suite A, Santa Cruz, CA 95062, or its lawful successors, the sum of __________ dollars to be used as determined by its Board of Directors (or equivalent governing body)."

No. 2: Name Beneficiaries for Non-Probate Assets

Non-probate assets include assets held in trust, life insurance policy payouts, and retirement accounts or pensions. For each non-probate asset, you can name a beneficiary, and it doesn’t need to be the same person or organization for every asset. Some can go to your family, some can go to charity.

Important to remember, however, is that beneficiary designations control the disposition of your non-probate assets. If a number of years have gone by since you set your beneficiaries, for example, you may want to double-check the designations on file with your IRA custodian, etc. to make sure they reflect your current wishes.

Finally, when determining the best allocation of probate vs. non-probate assets, keep in mind that if you are concerned with the tax aspect of asset transfers, the tax system allows assets like stock, mutual funds, bonds and real estate to get a step-up in basis. Your loved ones may, therefore, appreciate the ability to inherit these types of assets under your will, and nonprofits (exempt from federal income taxes) will not be harmed on account of this tax-wise allocation.

No. 3: Request That Gifts Be Made in Memoriam

“Instead of flowers, please leave a gift to the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors.”

You’ve probably seen language resembling this from time to time after someone passes away. These written instructions can provide helpful guidance to your agents, funeral executor and loved ones. It is recommended that you keep these instructions separate from your will in a safe place (but make sure your loved ones know where to find them!), as they need to be acted upon in advance of any probate proceeding. In memoriam gift requests can be a good way to help mobilize support for a cause you believe in that goes beyond allocating the assets in your estate.

The Takeaway

It’s important to get your estate plan completed, but even if you don’t have time to do so on your first pass, it’s good to return later to ensure your planning holds sufficient purpose, if that’s something you care about. It’s easy, and the tools today are readily accessible. Always keep your eyes open about causes that matter to you. They’ll appreciate your support.

And if, as in my case, you feel inspired to make an impact now through a real-time gift, think about stocks, bonds or increasingly, crypto assets you may currently own. Non-cash assets also can go a long way, allowing you to make a bigger impact and possibly save on your taxes as well.

My hope is that my words are seen, along with Amy Schumer’s and over time, people are more comfortable opening up and seeking help. At the same time, I’d love to inspire other sufferers to contribute to our community as part of their legacy. I’ll be watching with love and support.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Allison L. Lee, Esq.

Attorney-at-Law, Director Trusts & Estate Content, FreeWill

Allison L. Lee is the Attorney-at-Law, Director Trusts & Estate Content for FreeWill, a mission-based public benefit corporation that partners with nonprofits to provide a simple, intuitive and efficient platform to create wills and other estate planning documents free of cost. Through its work democratizing access to these tools, FreeWill has helped raise more than $4 billion for charity. Prior to joining FreeWill, Allison spent more than a decade in private practice.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Are You Ready for Retirement? 5 Things You Should Think About First

Time has flown. The possibility of retirement, which seemed as far as the setting sun on a drive home from work maybe 30 years ago, now looks much closer to your windshield. But you may not be quite so sure when you’ll be ready to call it a career. Some people make the mistake of thinking they’re ready for retirement when they are not. They take the leap but find out retirement isn’t as carefree as they imagined, primarily because their retirement plan, or a haphazard version of one, had critical gaps and didn’t sufficiently cover their needs and wants.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Made Public

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Kiplinger

How Gas Prices Are Determined

As gasoline prices keep climbing, many frustrated drivers might be asking "Who controls gas prices?" The short answer is: No one person, company or government can really be said to set gas prices. But it is possible to break down some of the major factors that go into determining what...
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

5 Unexpected Insights from Your Tax Return

With the 2021 tax filing deadline behind us, it may be tempting to put taxes out of sight and out of mind. But taking a deeper dive into your tax return can uncover some important insights and help you identify opportunities for optimal planning in the future. Now is the...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Buying Annuities in Your 401(k)

Despite the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of workers continued to contribute to their retirement plans in 2021, according to the Investment Company Institute. All told, Americans have more than $11 trillion stashed in plans offered through their jobs. But even though workers get a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Trichotillomania#Openness#Life Beth
Kiplinger

Long-Term Care Insurance: Higher Premiums for Shrinking Benefits

Americans have plenty of reasons to dread buying traditional long-term care insurance. The policies are expensive, with rising annual premiums and so many different elements that shopping for one is overwhelming. "It can be a complex and oftentimes frustrating experience," says Tom Beauregard, founder of HCG Secure in Goshen, Conn., which sells long-term care insurance with a focus on aging at home.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

IRS Increases Mileage Rates Because of High Gas Prices

In response to rapidly rising gas prices, the IRS took the unusual step of increasing the standard mileage rates in the middle of the year (they're normally adjusted for inflation only once per year). The mileage rates that were raised are used to calculate tax deductions for the use of an automobile (i.e., a car, pickup truck, or van) for business, medical, and certain moving expenses. The new rates will apply from July 1 to December 31, 2022, while the previously established rates will continue to apply for the first half of the year.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Don’t Let Changing Jobs Derail Your Retirement Plans

It seems like everyone is either getting a new job or thinking about it. Many people have made job changes recently and, with low unemployment across the country, even more Americans say they want to take advantage of new career opportunities, according to the 2022 Retirement Risk Readiness Study* from Allianz Life. More importantly, workers have the upper hand in the labor right now with what’s been dubbed the Great Resignation continuing.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Retirement Income Shouldn’t Depend on the Market; It Should Depend on Math

Market ups and downs can keep retirees on edge, worried about potentially big losses from which they may never be able to recover. And those worries aren’t necessarily misguided. From 1928 through March 2022, there have been 26 “bear markets.” A bear market is a market decline greater than 20% that lasts at least two months. The average bear market decline since 1928 has been 35.62%, so the potential for big losses is real.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kiplinger

Short-Term Insurance Plans' Good, Bad and Ugly

Americans would like nothing more than to live in their own homes in their old age. Can short-term care insurance help them do it? The plans have a good, bad and ugly side worthy of a Clint Eastwood movie and require a squinty-eyed analysis to gauge their value. On the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

For Sustainable Retirement Income, You Need These 5 Building Blocks

Sometimes we have all the elements for a great retirement, but until we put them together the right way, we don’t get the result we want. I call it the H2O problem. We have plenty of oxygen in the atmosphere. Likewise, hydrogen. It seems simple, but until two atoms of hydrogen combine with one of oxygen, we will never get water.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Which Accounts Should Younger Retirees Tap First? Not IRAs!

Much is written on how to prepare for retirement. Save early, save often. And many retirees have done just that, accumulating an appropriate nest egg invested across a combination of 401(k) plans, traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), personal investments and real estate. However, at the point of retirement,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

The 5 Biggest Regrets People Have About Retirement

It is easy to identify things you could have done differently knowing what you know today. If only we had a crystal ball, life could be so much easier. Well, it is not a crystal ball, but we do have those who have gone before us to pull from their experiences to help improve our future. After nearly 30 years of helping people with retirement, I hear a lot of the same things repeated from retirees about what they would have done differently.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble to Start But End With a Win

Stocks endured another roller-coaster session on Thursday as investors weighed a weak forecast from one tech giant, the latest comments on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike timeline and mixed jobs data. Microsoft (MSFT, +0.8%) was the main catalyst for the broader market's slow start this morning. The Redmond, Washington-based software developer...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

3 Preferred Stock ETFs for High, Stable Dividends

Preferred stocks typically aren’t first, second or even third to mind when investors think about what they want to include in their portfolios. But if you’re an income hunter and you don’t already have these stocks on their radar, you might want to give preferreds – and specifically, preferred stock ETFs – a look.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy

Except for energy stocks, 2022 has been a very difficult year to find any equities able to perform well in these volatile markets. And high-growth stocks have been hit especially hard. Consider this: The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which tracks the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index,...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy