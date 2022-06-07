ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis signs bill aimed at making Florida schools safer

WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill designed to improve safety, security and mental health at Florida schools. It authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce, not just oversee, school safety...

www.wesh.com

YourMom'sfavorite
5d ago

If he really wanted to make schools safer he wouldn't make it so easy for would-be perpetrators to aquire firearms, and would stop dividing everyone with his divisive policies.....

WESH

Get the Facts: Grow Florida runs political commercials across Florida

Fla. — Tonight in Commitment 2022, we're pulling the cover off a mysterious group running political commercials across the state. A new advertisement is supporting Republican Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner, but this story is not about him. It's about you, the voter, and why?
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to provide support for retired K9s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell Friday morning. Sheriff Rick Staly and Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick were also in attendance. He began by bemoaning the latest inflation numbers, attributing the problem to President Joe Biden. "Unfortunately this is...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 24 total counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed 15 more counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Washington Monthly

The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker’s Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker’s freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
CHARLESTON, SC
Action News Jax

FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WESH

11-year-old, 14-year-old accused of stealing 22 firearms from Florida gun shop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two Florida brothers are accused of stealing guns from a Florida shop. NBC News reports the brothers, 11 and 14, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Cape Coral on numerous charges, including 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one count of armed burglary, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of resisting without violence.
