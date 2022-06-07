Light powers nano-drills that kill bacteria

Visible light, not ultraviolet light, now activates nanoscale drills, report researchers. These molecular machines have also proven effective at killing bacteria through tests on real infections. Rice University chemist James Tour and his team successfully tested six variants of molecular machines. All of them punched holes in the membranes...
Samples from the asteroid Ryugu suggest it’s leftover from formation of the sun billions of years ago. After a six-year journey, a plucky spacecraft called Hayabusa2 zinged back into Earth’s atmosphere in late 2020 and landed deep in the Australian outback. When researchers from the Japanese space agency JAXA opened it, they found its precious payload sealed and intact: a handful of dirt that Hayabusa2 managed to scoop off the surface of a speeding asteroid.
A species of worm with an appetite for polystyrene could be the key to plastic recycling on a mass scale. Researchers discovered the common Zophobas morio “superworm” can eat through polystyrene, thanks to a bacterial enzyme in their gut. For the study, the researchers fed superworms different diets...
Researchers report 20 new case studies on the use phage therapy to treat deadly Mycobacterium infections, showing the therapy’s success in more than half of the patients. It’s the largest-ever set of published case studies for therapy using bacteria-killing viruses known as bacteriophages, providing unprecedented detail on their use to treat dire infections while laying the groundwork for a future clinical trial.
Most “silent” genetic mutations are strongly harmful, not neutral, according to new research with yeast in the laboratory. In the early 1960s, Marshall Nirenberg and several other scientists deciphered the genetic code of life, determining the rules by which information in DNA molecules is translated into proteins, the working parts of living cells.
A GRIM city dubbed "the most depressing on Earth" is so remote it can't be reached by road and so polluted life expectancy is ten years lower than the national average. The most northerly city in the world, the remote Russian mining town of Norilsk is dark for two months of the year and has a truly chilling past.
Scientists from the University of Tokyo, Japan, have started crafting living human skin on robots in a bid to make them look as human as possible.The development has not only given their robotic finger a skin-like texture, but it is also water-repellent and has self-healing functions.Looking as much like a real human as possible is one of the main goals for humanoid robots that interact with people, often in healthcare and service industries.This human-like appearance can improve communication and make the machines more likeable, according to researchers.
Aspirin changes the way colorectal cancer cell populations evolve over time, making them less able to survive and proliferate, according to a new study. Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer that afflicts the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery.
A new study offers a fresh perspective on how babies connect name words with objects, a critical skill for later language development. Before they can speak, babies between the ages of 7 and 11 months begin to pair the words they hear with the everyday objects in their surroundings. To explain this phenomenon, researchers have focused on “naming moments,” when the names and objects are presented to the infant at the same time.
