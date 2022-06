SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Republican Party officials are warding off a spam attack prior to the group’s convention later this month. Party officials have been forced to remove hundreds of fake names of participants after spammers accessed the party’s online registration page. The hackers also maxed out the 28 spots that had been reserved for media credentials, forcing the party to close down press registrations.

