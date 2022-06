When Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met on the beach in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 no one saw a love story coming, yet when Becca ended their brief, but passionate, relationship, audiences were crushed. A former villain and former twice-engaged lead had somehow become the power couple of Bachelor Nation. Now Becca and Thomas are engaged, the couple excitedly announced in May 29 Instagram posts. But the proposal was a little non-traditional. Here are all the details on Becca and Thomas’ engagement.

