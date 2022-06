25 WEATHER — Hope you have plans to stay cool this weekend. It's going to be hot! Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 70s by morning. We are expecting highs ranging from 100-105° across the area this weekend. Officially we are going 104° Saturday and 103° Sunday. The records are 103° each day, so those may get tied or fall. Heat index values will be in the 103-108° range, so a heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO