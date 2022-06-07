ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque City Council Changes Their Mind on Five Flags Expansion

By Ken Peiffer
 5 days ago
It turns out there won't be a public vote to decide on the expansion of the Dubuque Five Flags Center after all. Late Monday night, the Dubuque City Council voted 6-0...

103.3 WJOD

It’s Time for Dubuque Main Street’s Town Clock Plaza Party

The summer music and concert season are kicking it into high gear in the Tri-States, and folks can rock around the Town Clock on Friday night at Music on Main St. Formerly known as All That Jazz, this family-friendly, popular community event has been a fun night out for several years with the iconic downtown location at the Town Clock Plaza on Main St. For more info visit musiconmainstreet.org.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Cast Your Ballot – Tuesday Is Primary Election Day in Iowa

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day and is the final opportunity for Iowans to choose their political party nominees for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and the State Legislature. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dubuque County voters can find their precinct polling...
IOWA STATE
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Flora Pool in Dubuque Opens This Friday(June 2)

A sure sign of summer is when Flora Pool in Dubuque opens for the season. The Dubuque pool is set to officially open this Friday, June 2nd. Due to staffing shortages, Sutton Pool in Dubuque is not expected to open this year. In an effort to make it easier for...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project Begins Monday, June 6th

A recent release from the city of Dubuque’s Engineering Department states that the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection reconstruction project requires a 4-Week Closure. The Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project begins Monday, June 6th. The nearly $9 million, multi-phased project is a partnership between the City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Transportation. It includes major pavement reconstruction and rehabilitation of the arterial roadway from US20/Dodge St. to John F. Kennedy Rd.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Brake for a Beer at Highway 20 Brewing

Imbibing a craft beer can be a religious experience for people devoted to microbrews. But to enjoy a freshly drawn cold one at a church built in 1875 is a divine experience. The road to this beer sanctuary is a long one. In fact, the brewery takes its name from the longest stretch of road in America - Highway 20 Brewing in Elizabeth, Illinois, which is drawing them in with a tasty selection of brews and live music on weekends.
ELIZABETH, IL
#Politics Local#The Dubuque City Council
103.3 WJOD

Coralville Hosting a Massive “Cat Show” in June

Once again, I am wishing my two cats were just a little less terrified of long car-rides. Or at least trained to walk on a leash!. Because a massive cat show is coming to the Hyatt Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, IA on Saturday, June 4th. Organized by...
CORALVILLE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Almost Home Raises Funds to Help Dubuque’s Homeless Dads

Living in a community the size of Dubuque, one may think that issues like homelessness aren't as prevalent. However, while the problem may not be as apparent or severe as in larger metropolitan areas, homelessness does exist and persists in Dubuque. Almost Home Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof shares that the...
103.3 WJOD

Friendly Folks Make the Galena Farmer’s Market Fun

Suppose there's a happy place to be discovered where folks are friendly and willing to engage with the customer. In that case, it's on Saturday mornings in front of the City Hall in Galena, Illinois, at the Farmers Market. While I always enjoy a buzzing and quality Farmer's Market, many...
GALENA, IL
Politics
103.3 WJOD

City says Dubuque Residents Need to “Bear Aware”

The City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are encouraging residents to be “bear aware” in response to the black bear that has been seen roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The Iowa DNR is working with the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Fly-By-Night Productions Presents “Ten Chimneys” at Five Flags

A soap-opera comedy with a flavoring of English playwright Noël Coward will be premiering in the Five Flags Center's Bijou Room on Friday, June 3rd. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and loosely based on true events, Ten Chimneys revolves around Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, two Broadway legends who retreat to their summer estate in Wisconsin of the same name. The two collaborate with other actors and family members as they work on a Chekov play while the onset of a romantic triangle starts to mirror their source of inspiration.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

How Would You Like to Live in this Million Dollar Wisconsin Barn?

Are you househunting, or do you enjoy searching real estate sites for the dream home or the quirkiest abodes?. It may be your lucky day to buy this fabulous midwestern barn. The quirky property lists just shy of a million-dollar price tag of $945,000. Still, when you factor in closing costs, other incidentals, and furnishings, you can assume it will run close to a million for this Dairyland domicile.
103.3 WJOD

Guttenberg Now Has its First Brewery in the Neighborhood

A brand new brewery is set to hold a soft opening this weekend in Guttenberg, IA. Guttenberg Brewing Company's doors are finally set to open. Its owner, Kathryn Klaes, might only be 24-years-old, but with a background in chemistry and engineering, she undoubtedly has the knowledge to make this project a delicious success. Her love for craft beer also helps.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

