ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Residents in Lindale, Texas Seem Pretty Excited About the New Restaurant in Town

By Billy Jenkins
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all heard since we were little kids that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As I've gotten a little older I wonder if that is the truth or if that was a marketing idea thought up years ago. Either way it is important to give your body...

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Dickey’s Barbecue coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to Longview city records, Dickey’s has obtained a building permit for 1903 W. Loop 281, which was formerly the Greek Cafe. The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise has 141 restaurants in Texas and over 550 in the nation. The first Dickey’s Barbecue restaurant was...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

WOW! Employees Shocked as Longview, Texas Restaurant Closing This Week

When I first saw online that Brenda’s Good Eats in Longview, Texas was closing down I was sad. It’s always tough when you hear about a local business working hard to make it, and just could make a profit to keep the doors open. But after talking to an employee at Brenda’s Good Eats located at 1809 W Loop 281 #110 in Longview, I feel even worse, as the staff that just learned about the restaurant closing.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Lifestyle
Lindale, TX
Government
City
Longview, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lindale, TX
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Mark Scirto continues recovery, pays visit to KLTV

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We had a special visitor to the newsroom today. Mark Scirto dropped by looking healthy and strong!. It’s the first time most of us have seen him in person since his stroke about a month ago. Mark was on his way home from rehab and surprised us with a visit!
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Tacos#Shopping Center#Tx
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Coconut from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Coconut — from the SPCA of East Texas. Coconut is a 12-week-old Catahoula-mix and is just beautiful! The SPCA of East Texas expects he will be a large dog -- more than 40 pounds. Catahoulas are very smart and make goof family dogs. They are loyal and require little grooming. Coconut will do well with routine and training. He is ready for his forever home!
KLTV

Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Demolition underway for part of old Strohs Brewery in Longview

Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond. Matt Elza Hipke, 59, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday. Jail records show he is being held without bond. He was first arrested on Aug. 14, 2020, and posted a $500,000 bond. Tyler residents hold...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Alligator spotted in Longview’s Guthrie Creek

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview are letting residents know an alligator has been spotted in Guthrie Creek. According to Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer for the City of Longview, animal control officers learned about the alligator in mid-May. Residents reported seeing the gator along the creek. Animal control and local game wardens have been monitoring the situation to come up with an idea of what to do. They do have plans to relocate the alligator.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Grief Camp at Longview church helps kids deal with losing loved one

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to HeartsWay Hospice, children tend to get left out when a loved one passes away. To help kids cope, they held a Grief Camp this week at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview. Ken Fennell with HeartsWay said children may have it tougher than adults since it may be the first time they’ve ever dealt with permanent loss. About 25 campers took part in a balloon release memorial service, a symbolic way of saying goodbye.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy