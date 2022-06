Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Last Saturday was the memorial Mass and celebration of the life of former St. Adrian Parish pastor, the Rev. Tom Mescall. The main celebrant, Bishop Andrew Wypych, in talking about what a kind and strong leader their former pastor had been, also pointed out that Father Tom retired as the parish was merged with Queen of the Universe to become Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish. Thus, he would go down in history as being the last pastor of St. Adrian.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO