ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By United Press International
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVjVF_0g37q1fP00

Today is Tuesday, June 7, the 158th day of 2022 with 207 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include Pope Gregory XIII in 1502; British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778; French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848; actor Jessica Tandy in 1909; actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917; Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917; singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 82); Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942; former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 76); Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 70); actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 70); singer/songwriter Prince in 1958; former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 63); guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 55); TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 48); basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 47); actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 44); former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 41); actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 34); rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 32); actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 31); rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 31); actor Gavin Leatherwood in 1994 (age 28).

On this date in history:

In 1776, the Lee Resolution, which led to the U.S. Declaration of Independence, was introduced in the Continental Congress.

In 1864, Republican delegates meeting in Baltimore nominated Abraham Lincoln for his second term as president. His running mate was Andrew Johnson.

In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Attu and Kiska in the Aleutian Islands. U.S. forces retook the islands one year later.

In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Connecticut law banning contraceptives.

In 1967, Israeli troops captured Jerusalem during the Six-Day War.

In 1975, the first videocassette recorder went on sale to the public.

In 1983, one day after Nicaragua expelled three U.S. diplomats, the Reagan administration ordered six Nicaraguan consulates closed and expelled six of the country's diplomats.

In 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted a 4-year-old nationwide state of emergency in all but the strife-torn Indian Ocean province of Natal.

In 1998, three white supremacists killed James Byrd Jr. by dragging him for 3 miles behind a pickup truck in Jasper, Texas. The three men were convicted of murder -- one was executed in 2011, another is on death row and a third was sentenced to life in prison. The lynching spurred a Texas hate crime law as well as the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

In 2002, U.S. missionary Martin Burnham, captured in the Philippines by a Muslim group more than a year earlier, was fatally shot during a rescue attempt.

In 2008, Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., officially ended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed Sen. Barack Obama for president.

In 2013, an arsonist set fire to a bus in Xiamen, China, killing 42 people and injuring 30 others.

In 2013, six people were killed and five injured in a Santa Monica, Calif., shooting rampage that started at a private home and ended on a college campus. The dead included the 23-year-old gunman, who was shot by police.

In 2021, two express trains collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens.

A thought for the day: "We have been taught to believe that negative equals realistic and positive equals unrealistic." -- American psychologist Sarah Jeffers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News host calls Matthew McConaughey ‘someone from Hollywood’ in response to emotive gun control speech

A Fox News host called Matthew McConaughey “someone from Hollywood” in response to the star’s powerful and emotive gun control speech from the White House.The Oscar-winning actor choked up and pounded a lectern in the White House briefing room as he showed off artwork by some of the victims of the Uvalde massacre.But on the right-wing news network, host Sandra Smith described the speech as “someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas.”“All right, you were just listening to actor Matthew McConaughey there, born in...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Popular Governors

The midterm elections are less than six months out and control of the U.S. House and Senate hangs in the balance. While much of the focus in 2022 will center on the balance of power on Capitol Hill, this year could also be pivotal for state-level politics.  A total of 36 states are holding gubernatorial […]
POLITICS
WEKU

Primary contests to watch Tuesday, led by races in California, Iowa and Montana

June's primary calendar kicks off Tuesday with seven states holding contests, including California, Iowa and Montana. Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was just 29 when she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she lost her reelection bid two years ago. Now she's running for the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces minimal GOP opposition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
UPI News

Jill Biden unveils Nancy Reagan commemorative stamp

June 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled a commemorative stamp at the White House on Monday featuring former first lady Nancy Reagan. The stamp, which will be released July 6, is the sixth released by the U.S. Postal Service to feature a presidential spouse. Martha Washington, Abigail Adams, Dolly Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt and "Lady Bird" Johnson are the others.
POTUS
CBS News

Primary results 2022: California, Iowa, New Mexico, South Dakota and more

Voting has finished in all seven states that held primaries on Tuesday, as California polls closed at 11 p.m. ET. Some high-profile incumbents — including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Republican Sens. John Thune and Chuck Grassley — have beaten back their primary challengers, and their general election competitors have been determined for November.
UPI News

Enormous plume of dust to bring picturesque sunsets to Gulf Coast

An incoming plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will create vivid, picturesque sunsets and sunrises from Texas to Florida over the upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Thanks to a weather pattern called the African easterly jet, which consists of strong low- to midlevel winds in the atmosphere over...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kournikova
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Jessica Tandy
Person
Gwendolyn Brooks
Person
Andrew Johnson
Person
Pope Gregory Xiii
Person
Dave Navarro
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
James Byrd Jr.
Person
Matthew Shepard
Person
Orhan Pamuk
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Gavin Leatherwood
Person
Fetty Wap
Person
Allen Iverson
UPI News

On This Day: USS Liberty attacked off Egypt

In 1789, James Madison proposed the Bill of Rights, which led to the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. In 1869, Ives McGaffney of Chicago obtained a patent for a "sweeping machine," the first vacuum cleaner. In 1949, an FBI report identified several Hollywood figures -- including Frederic March,...
WORLD
UPI News

'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' documentary coming to Starz

June 8 (UPI) -- Starz has announced a new three-part documentary Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? to premiere four days before the socialite's sentencing for her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documentary, which drops June 24, will delve into how Maxwell, who had wealth and power, ended up on...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Neptune#British#French#Libyan#Turkish#Amethyst Amelia Kelly
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy