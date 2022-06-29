LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland Teams Revealed

The 12 teams for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in Portland, Oregon have been finalised.

At the inaugural tournament at London's Centurion Club, Stinger took the first prize of $3m, and the personnel are unchanged, with Louis Oosthuizen captaining Charl Schwartzel, Brandon Grace and Hennie du Plessis. While stability is the order of the day for that all-South African team, elsewhere, there are some significant changes.

One of the biggest sees new signing Bryson DeChambeau take over as captain of Crushers from Peter Uihlein. The team finished runner-up last time out, and while the ex skipper remains on the team, it is completed by Shaun Norris and Justin Harding formerly of 4 Aces and Hy Flyers.

Dustin Johnson remains captain of 4 Aces, but it's all change beneath him, with newcomers Patrick Reed and Pat Perez joining Talor Gooch in an all-American affair. Another team that now represents a single nationality is Punch. Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones and Blake Windred remain from the first tournament, with fellow Australian Jediah Morgan joining the team.

Continuing that theme, Torque now consists entirely of Japanese players. Hideto Tanihara replaces Gooch as captain and is joined by Ryosuke Kinoshita, Jinichiro Kozuma and Series newcomer Yuki Inamori. Majesticks retains the same all-English line-up as before, but with Lee Westwood taking over as captain from Ian Poulter as the duo, Laurie Canter and Sam Horsfield aim to improve on finishing third in the first tournament.

Martin Kaymer remains captain of Cleeks alongside his teammate from the first tournament, Ian Snyman. They are joined by Scott Vincent and Turk Pettit. Elsewhere, Niblicks is again captained by Graeme McDowell, only this time alongside Travis Smyth, Hudson Swafford and James Piot. New LIV Golf signing Brooks Koepka has the honour of captaining his brother Chase on team Smash alongside Richard Bland and Adrian Otaegui, who move over from Crushers and Torque, respectively.

Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers failed to live up to their name in the first tournament, finishing 10th. An overhaul sees the American captain newcomer Matthew Wolff, Bernd Wiesberger and Itthipat Buranatanyarat in a bid to improve their fortunes.

Big changes were expected of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs, including a change of team name and logo . That has yet to happen, but the Spaniard has three different players to captain in new signings compatriot Eugenio Chacarra and Mexicans Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. Last but not least, Kevin Na once again captains Sadom Kaewkanjana in the team that finished rock-bottom in London, Iron Heads. They are joined by newcomers Sihwan Kim and Phachara Khongwatmai.

Each of the teams will compete for $5m of the $25m purse, with $3m awarded to the team finishing top, $1.5m shared between the second-placed team and $500,000 handed to the team in third.

Below is the full list of the teams and their players.

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL SERIES PORTLAND TEAMS

Team Name Players (Captain First) 4 Aces GC Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez Hy Flyers GC Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Itthipat Buranatanyarat Punch GC Wade Orsmby, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Blake Windred Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer, Scott Vincent, Ian Snyman, Turk Pettit Iron Heads GC Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim Smash GC Brooks Koepka, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau, Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Peter Uihlein Majesticks GC Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Niblicks GC Graeme McDowell, Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, James Piot Torque GC Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.