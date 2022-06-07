Fantasy Football News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Reporting to Minicamp Tuesday

Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, and Kansas City is hoping he can fill some of the void left by the departure of Tyreek Hill. Although nearly half of Valdes-Scantling's targets have come from deep routes over the past few seasons, the report from the Athletic notes that the "smoothest repetitions" have been when Valdes-Scantling "has run crisp, intermediate routes, which require meticulous timing with Mahomes." He's been playing with Aaron Rodgers his whole career, so we're firmly in "believe it when we see it" mode with MVS, and there are other options for targets at wide receiver like Mecole Hardman and new additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore. But Valdes-Scantling is certainly worth keeping an eye on based on these reports.
Comments / 0