Fantasy Football News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Reporting to Minicamp Tuesday

Terry McLaurin is reportedly unlikely to show for minicamp with talks between his camp and the Commanders still far apart on a new contract. (Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter) McLaurin's representatives continute to talk to the Commanders about a new contract, but that's been the party line for weeks at this point with little signs of progress. Ron Rivera had said earlier that he expected McLaurin to attend minicamp so things obviously haven't progressed as much as he thought they would. He's talented enough that he can surely still have an excellent fantasy season regardless of his attendance at minicamp, but the more time he spends with Carson Wentz the better, so hopefully the parties can resolve their differences shortly and we see McLaurin ready to roll.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO