NFL

Fantasy Football News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Reporting to Minicamp Tuesday

By Mike Maher
 5 days ago

Let's take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Disgruntled 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is reporting...

Geno Smith getting first-team reps in OTAs

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media that quarterback Geno Smith has continued to receive first-team reps during OTAs. Thus far, the veteran signal-caller has held off Drew Lock, whom many expected would get the starting nod after being dealt from Denver to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. (Pro Football Talk)
Hunter Renfrow agrees to extension with Raiders

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders and veteran WR Hunter Renfrow have agreed to terms on a two-year, $32 million contract extension that includes $21 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Insider) Fantasy Impact:. The Raiders continue to spend big this offseason to lock up their best...
Marquez Valdes-Scantling showing strong connection with Patrick Mahomes

Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, and Kansas City is hoping he can fill some of the void left by the departure of Tyreek Hill. Although nearly half of Valdes-Scantling's targets have come from deep routes over the past few seasons, the report from the Athletic notes that the "smoothest repetitions" have been when Valdes-Scantling "has run crisp, intermediate routes, which require meticulous timing with Mahomes." He's been playing with Aaron Rodgers his whole career, so we're firmly in "believe it when we see it" mode with MVS, and there are other options for targets at wide receiver like Mecole Hardman and new additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore. But Valdes-Scantling is certainly worth keeping an eye on based on these reports.
Terry McLaurin reportedly unlikely to show for minicamp

Terry McLaurin is reportedly unlikely to show for minicamp with talks between his camp and the Commanders still far apart on a new contract. (Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter) McLaurin's representatives continute to talk to the Commanders about a new contract, but that's been the party line for weeks at this point with little signs of progress. Ron Rivera had said earlier that he expected McLaurin to attend minicamp so things obviously haven't progressed as much as he thought they would. He's talented enough that he can surely still have an excellent fantasy season regardless of his attendance at minicamp, but the more time he spends with Carson Wentz the better, so hopefully the parties can resolve their differences shortly and we see McLaurin ready to roll.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/10) PREMIUM

There isn’t any MLB fan base left out of tonight’s DFS festivities. There are 15 games tonight, starting at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The maximum-sized slate means there are limitless roster-building opportunities. Nonetheless, it’s imperative to whittle the players down to a group to mix and match.
Kyle Isbel triples, scores, drives in run in loss Saturday

The triple was Isbel's first of the season and his first extra base hit since returning from the COVID-19 IL. The RBI was his first of June and the run was the first he had scored since May 19. Isbel can mainly provide low-cost value in DFS lineups but is worth a look in deep season long leagues. Isbel will have to work for at-bats in a Kansas City outfield, with MJ Melendez receiving starts in the right field, that is suddenly crowded.
Michael Kopech leaves Sunday's start with right knee discomfort

Kopech threw a pitch and hopped up immediately. He then attempted to throw a warmup pitch but stopped quickly after beginning his delivery, walked off the mound, and spiked the ball. Kopech looked to be in fairly serious discomfort and was obviously agitated that he couldn't even throw a warmup pitch, but for now, don't draw any conclusions as to the severity of the knee injury. The White Sox should update his status after the game.
Derek Brown’s Players to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers for All 32 NFL Teams (2022) PREMIUM

A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
Players to Avoid at ADP: Tyreek Hill (2022 Fantasy Football)

While it’s always important to identify the next big sleeper and breakout candidates, it’s equally important to avoid those fantasy football draft-day landmines. You know what I’m talking about. Those picks that torpedo your draft and have you behind the eight ball before the season begins. Don’t worry, we have you covered. Andrew Erickson and Derek Brown have shared their early players to avoid based on their average draft position (ADP).
Nathan Eovaldi (low back inflammation) placed on 15-day IL

As much as fantasy managers may not like it, this is the right move for the Red Sox and Eovaldi. The veteran saw his velocity drop precipitously in his last start (though he was still effective), and although the team continued to say he could pitch through what was then described as a hip ailment, it's safer to give Eovaldi a little extra time. Do not expect him to miss much more than the minimum 15 days unless there's further news to suggest the injury is more serious than it seems and don't lower Eovaldi much in your rest-of-season rankings.
Top 20 Third-Year Players: Rankings, Notes & 2022 Outlook (Fantasy Football)

While NFL seems to stand for ‘Not For Long’ more and more every year, players entering the league with decent draft capital tend to get at least three years to show their ability. Of course, some break out earlier, while others don’t get even a third year to prove themselves. Let’s take a look at the top third-year players, including rankings and player notes.
Matthew Freedman’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Identifying the Next Breakout WR1: Elijah Moore (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our own Sam Ryner recently dug into previous wide receiver breakouts in order to understand and better predict future breakout candidates. Andrew Erickson and Derek Brown took to the task as well, sharing their candidates on a recent fantasy football podcast. Let’s take a look at one player they identified as a potential breakout WR1 candidate for 2022: Elijah Moore.
Snake Draft Strategy for Later Picks: No. 9-12 (2022 Fantasy Football)

While the 2022 NFL season is still a few months away, it’s never too early to prepare for your fantasy drafts. Everyone is excited come draft day to build their winning team. However, it is easy to drift away from your draft plan and panic, especially when a targeted player gets picked just ahead of you or you’re on the wrong end of a positional run.
