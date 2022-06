With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry turned in a scorching performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series, 2-2. The reigning Western Conference Finals MVP erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc. Curry tacked on 10 boards to record a double-double while.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO