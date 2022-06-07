ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Seinfeld Sets Date For Rescheduled Show in Cedar Rapids

By Eric Stone
 5 days ago
If you've been holding on to tickets to see legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld at the Paramount Theatre since his originally scheduled show on June 24, 2020, the wait to finally use them is almost over. According to a press release from CREventsLive, the newly rescheduled date is Friday, July...

