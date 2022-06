In his first interview since the massacre, Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo says he lacked the key to unlock classroom doors during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Also: New revelations from a nationally broadcast congressional hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection – we have more on the primetime hearings and their potential impact. And: The effect of child abuse investigations of Texas families providing gender-affirming care to their trans kids as three more families sue the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO