9 a.m. – 2 p.m. More information can be found at austincc.edu/juneteenth. On Saturday, June 18, the college will continue its annual tradition of participating in the Greater East Austin Youth Association Juneteenth Park Festival and Parade. For the first year ever, ACC will have its own float. Anyone interested in participating or volunteering at the event may contact Dahlia Anzaldua-Torres at anzaldua@austincc.edu. Limited spaces are available.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO