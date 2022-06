(Spirit Lake) - A June 21st sentencing date has been set for Justice Berntson, one of two people charged in the December 2020 death of Angel Bastman at her home in Lake Park. Berntson was originally charged with 1st degree murder, theft in the 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of attempted murder as part of a plea deal. Berntson faces up to 25 years in prison.

LAKE PARK, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO