(Louisiana Statewide) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is using the proven educational power of the award-winning animated series Molly of Denali to help underserved families across Louisiana. Working with the Louisiana Department of Education, LPB trained 44 Family Engagement Coordinators representing school districts statewide on how to conduct their very own Molly of Denali Family and Community Learning Workshops. What better way to help them understand the training than by having them take part in the workshops themselves!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO