ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Take 2: Georgetown Speedway Returns to Action Friday, June 24

By Brett Deyo
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, DE – Take 2. Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association Night – featuring the return of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series to Georgetown Speedway – has been rescheduled for Friday, June 24. After a saturated track surface from heavy overnight rainfall forced speedway management to postpone the...

www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Triathlete from Delaware dies after race

A Wilmington man competing in Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon near Cape May, New Jersey has died. Officials say the 70-year-old man was spotted in distress near the finish of the one-mile swimming portion of the race. Lifeguards rescued him and CPR was performed before he was taken to Cape...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware estate planners enjoy Delaware Bay cruise

The Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council hosted its annual membership social event with a scenic Delaware Bay cruise out of Lewes aboard the Cape Water Taxi. Members and guests shown are (l-r) Jay Stevens, CPA, from Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner P.A.; Louis Riggin, CFP, of BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Bill Purnell of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Kevin Worsh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Cody Smith of Edward Jones, and Staci Smith; Christophe Clark Emmert of Tunnell & Raysor P.A.; Rebecca Doyle from Baird, Mandalas Brockstedt LLC, and Justin Doyle; Mike DiPaolo, Delaware Community Foundation; Deirdre McCartney of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Will Emmert, Emmert Auction Associates; William Dugdale, Alliance Bernstein; and Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC, InFocus Financial Advisors.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Phelps seeks 14th House District seat

Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Capt. Carl Phelps officially filed to run for the 14th House District June 8 at the Sussex County Department of Elections. Phelps, a Republican, will be running in November against Democrat Peter Schwartzkopf, who has held this seat since 2003. When asked about his motivation...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Georgetown, DE
Sussex County, DE
Sports
Georgetown, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
WBOC

$5 Gas Fuels Frustration on Delmarva

LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
CAMDEN, DE
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
MILTON, DE
NJ.com

Swimmer dies during Jersey Shore triathlon, officials say

A man died while participating in Sunday’s 9th Annual Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The man, a Wilmington, Delaware resident who was more than 70 years old, was taking part in the swimming portion of the event at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he went into “apparent cardiac arrest,” authorities said.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Vehicles#Stock Car Racing#Children 8
Cape Gazette

Fall opening for new Redner's near Lewes

Shoppers awaiting the opening of the new Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards off Route 9 near Lewes will have to wait a few more months. A fall grand opening is being planned, according to Eric White, director of Redner's marketing and communications in Reading, Pa. Although the exterior construction...
LEWES, DE
WTOP

Grant aims to bring fresh food to Md., Delaware food deserts

Editor’s note: About $200,000 will go to open a grocery story in the town of Indian Head in Charles County, Maryland. This story has been updated. Several communities in the D.C. region are food deserts — areas with little or no access to fresh food. However, some new grant money will soon help alleviate the problem.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 33-year-old Robert Boyles of Wilmington, Delaware. Robert was last seen on June 12, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the area of 4866 N. Dupont Highway in Smyrna. Attempts to contact or locate Robert have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
tncontentexchange.com

Special Olympics Torch Run in Cecil County set for Monday

CECIL COUNTY — About 40 runners, joggers and walkers are scheduled to make the 10-mile, westward trek from Elkton to North East on Monday during the annual Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the event planners. The...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEL 1150AM

Separation Day bringing people back to New Castle

After a two year interruption in activities due to COVID, the City of New Castle is ready to host Separation Day, the 246 year tradition recognizing Delaware's split from Pennsylvania and the British Crown. "It's arguably one of the longest running traditions in the state," according to Event Manager Julie...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a beach for their summer vacation. If you’re looking for some of the area’s best beaches, follow the traffic to Southern Delaware. Because so many migrate to Reboboth Beach in July and Aug., it has become known as the nation’s summer capital. Near-by Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island are also packed with family-friendly activities and worth a visit. Scroll down for a quick guide to what to see & do and where to eat & sleep with kids in Southern DE.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Local News

Good Neighbors celebrates 30th anniversary

KENNETT SQUARE — Good Neighbors Home Repairs celebrated its 30th anniversary with supporters, from friends to volunteers, in the borough on Thursday. “I’m so happy to recognize Good Neighbors’ milestone,” said state Rep. Christina Sappey, D-158th of West Bradford. “Thirty years of ensuring safe, accessible homes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Kid-designed, state of the art playground comes to life for Wilmington PAL

Elected officials, PAL and community members gather to cut the ribbon on the new playground. Summer break is here, and kids in Wilmington have a new place to play at the Police Athletic League of Wilmington. Elected officials, PAL and community members celebrated a 15-year dream come to life Friday...
Cape Gazette

Delaware Real Estate Community Donates 598 Pounds of Food

DELAWARE – Real estate associations in Delaware came together during the 2022 National REALTOR® Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 will also be contributed to the Food Bank. Between June 6-9, 2022, REALTORS® and...
DELAWARE STATE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Family-Friendly Things to See and Do in Lewes, DE

Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Reboboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Lewes, read on.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy