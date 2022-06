Being the tallest kid in class doesn’t often come with bragging rights — but living in the tallest home in a state capital certainly does. In Saint Paul, the capital of Minnesota, a 19th-century home perched on a 1.55-acre bluff lot has the distinction of being the city’s tallest single-family residence — and it’s now for sale, its listing brokerage told The Post. Asking $1.85 million, the four-story spread takes advantage of its signature stature with a top-floor observatory that looks to views of the Saint Paul and Minneapolis skylines, as well as the Mississippi River Valley. Typically, homes in the area stand three stories high.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO