ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Gazette

Woes for Walgreens customers: 2 C-U pharmacies cut weekend hours, another closed

By DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN — As an older adult, Sandra Casserly relies on her prescription medications and access to refills.

“I think it’s important,” she said.

But when she went to her usual pharmacy, Walgreens at 1509 S. Neil St., C, over Memorial Day weekend, she arrived to find the pharmacy closed.

At least two Walgreens stores in Champaign-Urbana — the one at 1509 S. Neil and the one at 302 E. University Ave., U — have reduced the number of days they’re open, at least for now. Signs at both indicate the pharmacies are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, though the stores are open. A sign outside the South Neil Street location says the weekend pharmacy closings are temporary for the month of June.

The Walgreens at 841 Bloomington Road, C, had a sign indicating the pharmacy at that store was temporarily closed starting June 1, and the pharmacy department inside was shuttered Monday.

Prescriptions from that location were transferred to the Walgreens at 1713 W. Springfield Ave., C, which was observed doing a brisk business Monday morning with customers waiting in line.

Casserly, a Champaign retiree, said she had gotten an alert from Walgreens prior to Memorial Day weekend that her prescriptions were up for refill and asking her if she wanted them.

Yes, she answered, they should go ahead and refill them.

After finding the pharmacy closed over the holiday weekend, she checked back with Walgreens this past Wednesday to see if her prescriptions were ready and was told the order hadn’t gone through.

The employee there told her “maybe it would be ready Thursday, but she wasn’t sure it could be,” Casserly said.

She checked again Monday and learned she was going to be able to pick up her medications that day, she said.

It wasn’t urgent a week ago, but “it’s getting to be urgent,” she said.

Walgreens spokeswoman Kris Lathan said in communities with staffing shortages, the chain has adjusted hours with the goal of creating minimal disruption to customers and patients.

“In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care and support,” Lathan said Monday.

Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, said issues such as the one Casserly experienced aren’t unique to Walgreens customers these days.

Other pharmacies also have been cutting hours due to several factors — a reduced workforce, fewer people wanting to work in health care (including the pharmacy field) due to the stress levels involved, and on top of all that, economic pressures, he said.

Reynolds said insurers don’t properly pay for medications being dispensed, which shortens pharmacy revenue — which, in turn, means not enough revenue to properly pay staff.

“This has been a decades-long problem, but it’s all come to a head with the pandemic,” Reynolds said.

At least part of the issue is a shortage of pharmacy technicians, who help pharmacists fill prescription orders.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists announced in March that hospitals and health systems were experiencing a severe shortage of pharmacy technicians, with some technicians expressing frustration over heavy workloads, inadequate staffing and inadequate compensation.

Casserly said her health insurer has been urging ordering medications by mail, but she hesitates to depend on the postal service for getting the medications she needs delivered.

Walgreens formerly had a location at Carle Health’s clinic at 1701 Curtis Road, C, but it closed in late April, and prescriptions were transferred to the Walgreens inside Christie Clinic at 1801 W. Windsor Road.

Carle continues to host Walgreens pharmacies at Carle Foundation Hospital and its branch clinic in Mahomet, where no foreseeable changes were in the works, and will be opening a new Carle-owned pharmacy at the Curtis Road location soon, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.

“We are excited to bring increased hours and access at that facility,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield Clinic breaks ground on pediatrics facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Clinic broke ground Wednesday on its new state-of-the-art pediatrics building. The facility, located at 3500 Conifer Drive, will have 60 exam rooms, an on-site lab and radiology, as well as pediatric urgent care. Building the 40,000 square foot structure is expected to create around 200 construction jobs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walgreens#Pharmacies#Pharmacy#Memorial Day Weekend#Champaign#E University Ave
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for emergencies at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center. Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency. “It’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Construction continues on Springfield roads with new closures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects that were underway last week in Springfield will continue this week as other projects commence. As part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, Cook Street will close for 10-minute increments throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to steel placement. Only after the steel is […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Litchfield, IL

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
LITCHFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Downtown security begins in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Security officers will be set up to keep an eye on downtown Champaign every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night for the rest of the year. "Welcome people down here and if it makes people feel safer that's absolutely what we want," said Jason Fowler, co-owner of Pour Bro's Taproom.
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Covid-19 Surging Locally Again

Covid-19 is still with us. Sangamon and Menard counties are now listed as high places of transmission of the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Locally, Cass and Morgan among 29 other counties are listed at medium risk. Community level risk assessments are updated every Thursday. Morgan...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electric prices spiking in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
EAST PEORIA, IL
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
777
Followers
13
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy