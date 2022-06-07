ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Missing person located

Vanessa Valentine safely located by law enforcement in Northern California

– On Sunday, missing person Vanessa Valentine was safely located by law enforcement in Northern California. Valentine was reported missing on May 31 by a family member. They last saw Valentine in Nipomo on May 25.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case.

Original story posted June 4, 2022:

Valentine is described as 5′ 3″ tall, 110 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from Nipomo. 35-year-old Vanessa Valentine was reported missing by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.

Valentine is 5′ 3″ tall, 110 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She had recently moved to the area from Minnesota. She is reportedly known to associate with the local transient population in the Nipomo area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

