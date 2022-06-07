ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Wass performing for Carson Valley Days

By Sarah Drinkwine
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardnerville troubadour Jakota Wass will be helping to sooth the crowd on Friday night as part of the annual Carson Valley Days celebration. Wass will perform original songs 8-11 p.m. from his “Battle Born” album, which was released earlier this year, during the celebration’s live music...

www.recordcourier.com

Comments / 1

1069morefm.com

Thursday, June 9, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender five free Primal Angus Thickburgers from Carl’s Jr. In conjunction with the release of “Jurassic: World Dominion!”, Carl’s Jr. is launching a new limited time only Primal menu!. Get ready to awaken your primal cravings at...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Viva Le Cirque! brings spectacular acrobatic show to Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prepare to be amazed! “Viva Le Cirque!” is a large-scale spectacular show featuring some of the world’s most amazing cirque artists, including gymnasts, aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, jugglers, daredevils, projection mapping, interactive lasers and powerful music. The show’s director and producer, Fernando Quevedo,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dragon Lights Festival returns to May Arboretum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dragon Lights Festival returns to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from July 1 to Aug. 12. It features 42 lantern sculptures made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. New at Dragon Lights Reno...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Close Knit Friends’ members invite you to join them

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The quiet tapping sound of knitting needles can be heard as people make soft and comforting clothing items for others as warm conversations take place around a table inside the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on McCarran Boulevard every second and fourth Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Legends Bay Casino announces restaurants and dining options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for more dining options in Sparks. Legends Bay Casino is taking shape at the Outlets at Legends. On Tuesday, it announced the restaurants and dining venues visitors can expect when it opens in late summer. “The atmosphere is going to be fantastic,” says Court...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe’s celebrity golf tournament right around the corner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Billed as the biggest celebrity golf tournament in the country, the American Century Championship returns for a 33rd year July 6-10 at Edgewood Tahoe. At Wednesday’s media day KOLO 8 News Now talked with event organizers, and The Miz, a WWE superstar making his first appearance at the tournament.
RENO, NV
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. Reveals Culinary Lineup – Opening This Summer

Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free fishing day for kids this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Sparks is hosting Kids’ Free Fishing Day this weekend. Mike Day visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect and why it’s recommended to show up early on Saturday.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Countdown to Food Truck Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the return of Food Truck Friday. Opening night for the family-friendly event is June 10, 2022. Steve Schroeder visited KOLO 8 to talk about what you can expect this year-- including more food options.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton moves forward with Stateline medical campus expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is moving forward with its Stateline Medical Center campus, which will broaden regional medical services, officials announced Thursday. Barton said in a press release that with a growing and active population, healthcare is in high demand. Barton plans to meet these needs...
STATELINE, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Dock and Dine: Boat-up dining on historic West Shore

Editor’s Note: Only locations accessible by boats this summer are featured. Each of Lake Tahoe’s shores has a special charm, but cruising down the West Shore affords viewpoints of some of Tahoe’s most iconic sights – Eagle Rock, Vikingsholm Castle, Ehrman Mansion, the Rubicon Lighthouse and Fleur de Lac (where scenes from “Godfather II” were filmed).
TAHOE CITY, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Is Steamboat Ditch leaking?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Leo Mendelsohn reached out to ask about water that has started accumulating in a field near his neighborhood. The water is collecting near a section of the Steamboat Ditch along Meridian Way which is near Skyline Boulevard. I checked with the city of Reno and...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Dangberg opens summer festival with visit from Eleanor Roosevelt

A Chautauqua of Eleanor Roosevelt and a concert by returning favorites, Old West Trio, launch the 2022 Summer Festival at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in June. Chautauquan Susan Marie Frontczak will portray diplomat, activist, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in “This is My Story,” 6:30 p.m. June 15. The presentation is set in 1937, during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term as president. By that time Eleanor Roosevelt was working to advance minimum wage, maximum hours, and child labor laws. In addition, she was working to advance women’s rights, women’s representation in government, world peace, civil rights, and other progressive causes. She continued to advance her causes while often serving as her husband’s “eyes and ears” by inspecting factories, tenements, military camps, and coal mines across the U.S.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Exploring Our Backyard: Freeride mountain biking star Cam Zink holds event in Reno

As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV/NSN personalities share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Alex Margulies’ behind-the-scenes look at the Cam Zink Invitational. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Days schedule released

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 has spent the past six months planning the 112th year of Carson Valley Days. “Our 15 members are excited to see our hard work pay off and welcome everyone in our community next weekend,” said Patrick Thorne. “The following is some info for folks in the Carson Valley.”
MINDEN, NV
nnbw.com

Work begins on 203 home project in Carson City

The Andersen Ranch Estates project between Ormsby Boulevard and Mountain Street has begun grubbing. The developer, Christy Corp., is preparing 48 acres to accommodate 203 homes. The controversial project was approved by the Carson City Planning Commission in December 2019. Residents were concerned about density, privacy, traffic, school crowding, and...
CARSON CITY, NV
Idaho State Journal

Airline announces nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022. “We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Record-Courier

The June 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Buddy Night at the Carson Valley Days Carnival 5 p.m. today with one $35 ticket half off with the purchase of a ticket for full price. Presale tickets are $30 but won’t be accepted tonight. If you’re going to the carnival or anywhere...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Home builders to remodel cottages at Step2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 30 years Step2 has been helping local women turn their lives around. “They’re not just learning about substance use disorder. They’re learning to break the cycle of addiction, said CEO Mari Hutchinson. But making that happen, takes time. “We are bringing...
RENO, NV

