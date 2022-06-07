Wass performing for Carson Valley Days

A Chautauqua of Eleanor Roosevelt and a concert by returning favorites, Old West Trio, launch the 2022 Summer Festival at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in June. Chautauquan Susan Marie Frontczak will portray diplomat, activist, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in “This is My Story,” 6:30 p.m. June 15. The presentation is set in 1937, during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term as president. By that time Eleanor Roosevelt was working to advance minimum wage, maximum hours, and child labor laws. In addition, she was working to advance women’s rights, women’s representation in government, world peace, civil rights, and other progressive causes. She continued to advance her causes while often serving as her husband’s “eyes and ears” by inspecting factories, tenements, military camps, and coal mines across the U.S.

