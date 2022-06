REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. – It is no secret that dirt track drivers, race teams, and fans have huge hearts. For over three decades, I have been announcing motorsports, and time after time, I have seen the racing community come together to help others in need. This is even more so the case at the little family-owned Hummingbird Speedway, and this story of how two special visits to the track brought the racing community together to open the experience of a night at the races to fans in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.

REYNOLDSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO