Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult first day on track in Baku, dealing with significant bouncing and managing a set-up experiment in Practice Two that didn't come off. After finishing more than a second off Sergio Perez's leading time in P1, Hamilton was even further off the pace in the second session, finishing 1.6s back from Charles Leclerc in 12th, with team-mate George Russell only 0.3s better off in seventh.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO