Kiwanis had special guest Kristi Sproul at its meeting Tuesday. Sproul works on external affairs for the renewal projects at the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Sproul told Kiwanis members about Traverse, a 350-squaremile wind farm which stretches from north of Weatherford to Watonga. “The primary reason for starting this project is because it’s what our customers were asking for,” Sproul said. “They were asking for clean energy and also the savings which come along with having a fuelfree generation source.”

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO