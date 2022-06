The June 14 Good Morning Truckee features three very interesting and diverse speakers. Eric Horntvedt is the Wildfire Prevention Manager for the Truckee Fire Protection District. Measure T, the ballot measure that passed September 2021, creates an annual $3.7 million dollar Community Wildfire Prevention Fund that is being spent on various fuel reduction and wildfire prevention projects to reduce the threat of wildfire in the Truckee and Donner Summit wildland urban interface areas. Eric will provide an update on the programs Measure T is funding, as well as wildfire safety tips for the upcoming wildfire season.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO