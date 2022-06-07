Most aid funds go to just a few disasters. What about the rest?

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. An international effort to negotiate safe passage for millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Russian-blockaded Ukrainian ports is struggling. Any agreement would likely involve cargo vessels sailing for the Bosphorus under Turkish naval escort, and then onto a hungry global market, where food prices are surging. But a lot remains to be haggled over. The Black Sea’s waters are filled with mines that need to be removed – which would take months. There’s also the difficulty of shipping the grain before it rots. Transporting the estimated 20 million tonnes would involve an armada of 400 vessels. Russia has said it would help plug the gap in wheat and fertiliser supplies, if sanctions against it are lifted. Grain is the new currency. The US accused Russia this week of “pilfering” Ukrainian wheat, while Vladimir Putin earlier met Macky Sall, Senegal’s president and chair of the African Union, to assure him that his hard-hit continent would be helped. But the talks that need to happen to unlock the grain silos, Turkey’s Foreign Minister noted this week, are between Russia and Ukraine.

