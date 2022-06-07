ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Most aid funds go to just a few disasters. What about the rest?

By Paula Dupraz-Dobias
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 5 days ago
Every year for the past two decades, an estimated 350 to 500 medium-to-large disasters have taken place globally; numbers only expected to rise further due to the climate crisis. But many, like the case studies we report on here in Peru and Nepal, receive little attention beyond the areas directly affected....

