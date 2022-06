52% of affluent investors in Asia already held digital assets, and another 21% are expected to join the club by the end of the year, according to Accenture. Multi-national IT services giant Accenture published a new survey analyzing wealthy Asian investors’ portfolios on digital assets, noting that a majority of them are interested in directly or indirectly holding cryptocurrencies. The survey was conducted on the basis of 3,200 participants – from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, and more – who have investable assets ranging from at least $100,000 to over $5 million.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO