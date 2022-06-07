ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Sustain Its Immediate Support Level?

By Roxanne Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin, the meme king, finds it harder to retrace to previous highs despite the positive inclination of DOGE’s father and other crypto enthusiasts. DOGE has slipped significantly in just one month, and the fear of losing on investment is forcing holders currently to sell off their tokens on the slightest indications...

Related
cryptonewsz.com

Tim Draper Still Sees Bitcoin (BTC) Surpassing $250k By Year End. Can Gnox (GNOX) Redefine the DeFi Space?

Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper made waves in the crypto community when he predicted Bitcoin would fly to $250,000 by the end of 2022 during a CNBC interview in June 2021. With Bitcoin currently trading at around $30,000, moving in a band between $28,000 and $31,000, the end of Q2 is in sight. Many believed Tim Draper would have tried to downplay his earlier bold claim. But Tim Draper has come out and doubled down on his claim.
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

Hoo Collaboration With BanxaOfficial

An excellent cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of services, including trading, staking, and investing. Hoo Exchange is a reliable choice. Hoo Exchange is a platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Light Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, ،Tether, etc., are among the popular cryptocurrencies traded on this platform. In addition to spot trades and futures, simple trades and OTC trades are also offered. The use of PoSA (electronic point-of-sale) technology on the servers ensures the speed of all operations in three seconds. The Hoo platform provides users with a free multi-currency wallet and various deposit/withdrawal methods from other cryptocurrency and bank transfer wallets. Investment in blockchain projects is also available. The company also provides sales and maintenance services for crypto mining equipment from world-renowned brands.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonewsz.com

MATIC Price Prediction

History of Polygon (MATIC) Before starting with MATIC price prediction, let us first know more about Polygon. It is an ideal blockchain platform that provides cheaper and lightning-fast transactions eliminating the complexities involved in the decentralized ecosystem. MATIC has been created with the sole objective of a multifunctional and multipurpose advantage in all walks of life. Polygon price prediction is mentioned in detail in this article.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonewsz.com

ORIGYN Announces the Launch of OGY to Power Its NFT Marketplace

The Origyn Foundation has launched its utility token called OGY to power Impossible Things, the upcoming NFT marketplace that is tentatively scheduled to go live on June 13, 2022. The native token is currently trading on Sonic with plans to soon go live on Bitrue, MEXC, and other exchange platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonewsz.com

Chainlink Keepers and VRF are Live on the Avalanche Network

Avalanche announced that its primary network had taken Chainlink Keepers and Chainlink VRF live through integration. It is expected to benefit Avalanche developers and users alike through the security and functionality of applications. The integration allows the community to leverage the automation of smart contracts. Thereby simplifying the DeFi experience....
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonewsz.com

Theta Video API Announces Decentralized Streaming Feature

Decentralization comes to live streaming on apps and websites thanks to the new announcement from Theta Video API. As per the announcement, the API will initially offer Beta support to live streaming in the US region. The function will be expanded to more regions soon, just as the project finishes the beta testing phase.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonewsz.com

ETH is Now “One Step Closer” to Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum is a popular cryptocurrency. Recently the Ropsten Merge Test upgrade comes with the solutions it used to face in the last few years. The news regarding Ethereum 2.0 has already triggered the butterflies in the stomach of developers, analysts, and investors, who have high expectations regarding the update. In the last few years, it has made various changes in the algorithm and protocol. Here is a brief list of these changes:
MARKETS

