BUFORD, Ga | Last year it was announced by the news agencies that the year 2020 had more murders than any recent years. In fact, there were 4,901 more murders in 2020 than in 2019. That is a lot of murders. Look at the numbers and you will see you are safer in the military in an active war than you are walking down the streets in this country.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO