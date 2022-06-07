ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

First Intel Arc Alchemist benchmarks are a bit of a mixed bag

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs have been a long time coming, but they're finally starting to appear, at least the mobile GPUs are, and that means we get to pour over the first benchmarks. Obviously, we're holding our full judgement until we get the hardware in the labs ourselves, but these early indicators are a great way of seeing how things are shaking out.

So far, we've only seen numbers on the mobile A730M, which have appeared courtesy of a Weibo user called Golden Pig Upgrade (via Videocardz ). The A730M isn't the top-end 32 Xe Core chip, but rather one step down from that, offering 24 Xe cores, equating to 384 execution units. It has 12GB of GDDR6 to call its own, connected over a 192-bit memory bus. This GPU looks to have been tested in an Intel Core i7 12700H laptop, although not much else is known about it beyond that.

Golden Pig Upgrade initially posted a photo of the 3DMark Time Spy results, which looked promising, with a Graphics score of 10,107. That puts the GPU roughly somewhere between Nvidia's mobile RTX 3070 and the higher-powered RTX 3070 Ti. 3DMark is just one synthetic benchmark though, and not enough to get excited about on its own.

Sure enough, shortly after releasing the 3DMark score, Golden Pug Upgrade followed up with some game results, and these were less impressive. They've posted numbers for Metro Exodus, F1 2020, and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey at 1080p and at 1440p.

Metro Exodus at 1080p using the High setting managed an average of 70fps, with minimums dropping down to less than 10fps. At 1440p you're looking at 55fps. While certainly playable, these results are considerably less impressive than that 3DMark score would suggest, and would actually put the GPU more in line with some RTX 3060s, which manage 80fps at 1080p.

Your next machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nhor_0g374TE300

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC : The top pre-built machines from the pros
Best gaming laptop : Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

F1 2020 managed 123fps at 1080p and 95fps at 1440p, which again is playable, but potentially more in line with an RTX 3050 Ti or RTX 3060. It's been a while since we've tested using Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, but an average of 38fps at 1080p and 32fps at 1440p does seem well off the pace, potentially indicating that Intel still has plenty of work to do with its drivers.

We're obviously eager to push this new GPU through our own test suite, and see how it compares to the field using our standard settings. It'll be also interesting to see how much work Intel does between now and these GPUs being more widely available—by the look of things more work is definitely needed. Still, Assassin's Creed aside, these numbers aren't too far off the mark, and Intel could well be competitive here, depending on the pricing of course.

As ever, these early benchmarks raise as many questions as they answer, but hopefully, it won't be long until more of these GPUs find their way into machines. Plus it shouldn't be too long before the desktop GPUs also start breaking for cover.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Bag#Mobile#Laptop#First Intel Arc Alchemist#Weibo#Xe Core#Gpu#Intel Core#Graphics
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 closed beta pre-registration is now open

Blizzard has quietly opened pre-registrations for a Diablo 4 closed beta, allowing players to opt-in for a shot at the closed beta when testing starts. To do so, all you need to do is head to the Diablo 4 website and click a little "Pre-Register" button, then log in to your battle.net account for a chance to get picked as a tester. As of now, no date has...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

Wishlist games featured in the PC Gaming Show on Steam

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article! PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games—starting in 1993 with the magazine, and then in 2010 with this website you're currently reading. We have writers across the US, UK and Australia, who you can read about here (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mana is the perfect rewards debit card for gamers

You’re a gamer. Which means you’re used to working hard for what you want and not giving up until that final boss is a big pile of dust. You’re ready to grind day after day for that epic, one-of-a-kind legendary piece of game-changing gear. So why not...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Starfield looks like Fallout in space, with a bit of No Man's Sky thrown in

The first gameplay trailer for Bethesda's space RPG shows some cool stuff, but also feels pretty familiar. A lot of eager gamers got their wish as long-awaited space RPG Starfield finally showed off some gameplay footage today at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. And it wasn't some blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser, it was nearly 15 solid minutes of gameplay, with some interjections by Todd Howard and a few cinematic montages.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A Google engineer thinks its AI has become sentient, which seems... fine

Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

More Citizen Sleeper is on its way with the first free episode coming next month

Citizen Sleeper isn't done yet. The grimy, cyberpunk narrative game from developer Jump Over The Edge has three free updates on the way, with the first arriving next month. The first episode, Flux, takes place in the same rusty space station that you explore in the base game and focuses on a group of refugees. New character Eshe is "a stubborn and driven spacer, whose fate becomes tangled up in that of the refugee flotilla which had begun to arrive at the Eye." You'll have to dice-roll your way through her story and make decisions on how to deal with a threat that affects the entire station.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy