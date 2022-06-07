ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Criminal group making large purchases with stolen credit cards in the South, FBI says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Den Herder
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePF2A_0g374DLf00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

So far this year, the group has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, said Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with FBI Charlotte Division.

“The main red flag of it is that they’re calling over the phone and just giving a credit card number. So since businesses are not seeing these people in person and they can’t verify that that credit card belongs to that person by verifying that I.D.,” she said.

In the scheme, tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores have been scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

How do warehouse clubs keep gas prices down?

“They’re posting job sites online and they are hiring people to drive to these businesses, pick up these large purchases, sometimes transfer them to other states, and then they’re paying them with a cash app. And the people who are driving and picking these up, these items don’t even know that they have picked up items that weren’t paid for properly and legally,” she said.

Before the credit card transaction is flagged as fraudulent, the group pays someone to pick it up and take it to another state to be resold, she said.

Days later, the victimized businesses learn the sales were fraudulent, she said.

“In each case, we believe the same group of criminals are using stolen credit cards. They’re calling over the phone to different types of businesses that typically will sell like large ticket items — so high ticket items. And they will make a large purchase and then hire someone to go pick up that purchase before the businesses realize that the credit card numbers are stolen,” said Lynch.

The thieves are hiring people to transport the stolen goods across state lines with large utility trailers and trucks.

In addition to businesses being targeted, individuals who have credit card numbers stolen are seeing large purchases on their bills. Typically, they can work with their own credit card company to get that reversed, she said.

Another red flag, according to Lynch, is if someone is trying to hire you for a transportation job that sounds too good to be true or strange, it could be the criminal group, she said.

“Some of the things that are kind of odd about [the transportation] jobs, the job ad [posted by thieves] specifically, is that they’re asking these folks to go and either rent a box truck so that they can go get a large shipment of items,” she said. “They’re asking them in some cases to use their own vehicles, and so that is another kind of red flag that it doesn’t seem like maybe it’s necessarily a legitimate job.”

The FBI is warning businesses about this scheme because, at this point, it’s already been seen more than a hundred times across eight states in just a few months, she said.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Non-profits see increase in calls as Kansans deal with inflation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The highest in four decades, inflation keeps rising and it seems there is no end in sight. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in May were up 8.6% compared to last year. The three biggest things that contributed to the increase were housing, gas, […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
KSN News

Storm brings rain and causes wind damage in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got damaging wind late Thursday into Friday. The storm also brought rain, hail, and at least one tornado. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been gathering data about the wind gusts, rain totals, and damage. Friday, 2:05 p.m. – Delayed reports: 1 W Oaklawn – […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas’ first transgender lawmaker not seeking reelection

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The first transgender state legislator elected in Kansas is not seeking reelection. Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, said Friday that she is moving to Texas so that she and her wife can take care of her wife’s aging parents. Byers was elected in 2020 and quickly became a leading […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Cats or dogs? Which furry friend do Kansans prefer?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cats or dogs? Which furry friend do Kansans prefer? In a study conducted by time2play in April of 2022, they questioned 3,045 pet owners across America to find out which states prefer cats over dogs or dogs over cats. The average age of pet owners was 38.6 years. Time2play asked the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas girl injured in freak accident comes home

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas girl has returned to her home in St. Marys for the first time in over a month and she’s making the most of it. Quinlynn Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury in April when she was hit by a tree branch in a freak accident that sent her […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Credit Card#Fraud#Fbi Charlotte Division
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy