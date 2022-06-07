Vikings crack top-three in Dan Orlovsky's best NFC skill groups

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the Minnesota Vikings “quietly have a dominant skill group.”

During an appearance on NFL Live, Orlovsky lauded the Vikings’ loaded offense by ranking them at No. 2 behind the defending champion Los Angeles Rams for the NFC’s best skill group.

“The Minnesota Vikings quietly have a dominant skill group,” said Orlovsky. “Obviously, Justin Jefferson is not [just] one of the young best but one of the best receivers in football. Adding [Adam] Thielen, sure-handed as they come—Dalvin Cook is a tailback in not only that stretch zone scheme but is a pass-catching threat.

“I love K.J. Osborn, who came on as their No. 3 wide receiver of last year. And then Irv Smith gets to be that fifth pass-catching option for them as an offensive unit.”

Ihmir Smith-Marsette adds a fourth receiving threat to the already stacked Vikings offense, and there’s also the presence of Alexander Mattison, the versatile No. 2 running back on the roster, coming out of the backfield.

The Rams clearly have an explosive offense, but the brainpower behind that unit that won Super Bowl LVI, Kevin O’Connell, is now the head coach for the Vikings.

So it isn’t a leap to think the Vikings have the better overall group heading into the 2022 season. Jefferson is clearly one of the best receivers in the game, and Cook is one of the best running backs. There are few teams with a No. 2 receiver better than Thielen. And Smith looks to be one of the best emerging young tight ends in the game.

Everything is in place for the “quiet” Vikings to finally start making some noise this season.