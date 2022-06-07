ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings crack top-three in Dan Orlovsky's best NFC skill groups

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj1cz_0g373nxu00

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the Minnesota Vikings “quietly have a dominant skill group.”

During an appearance on NFL Live, Orlovsky lauded the Vikings’ loaded offense by ranking them at No. 2 behind the defending champion Los Angeles Rams for the NFC’s best skill group.

“The Minnesota Vikings quietly have a dominant skill group,” said Orlovsky. “Obviously, Justin Jefferson is not [just] one of the young best but one of the best receivers in football. Adding [Adam] Thielen, sure-handed as they come—Dalvin Cook is a tailback in not only that stretch zone scheme but is a pass-catching threat.

“I love K.J. Osborn, who came on as their No. 3 wide receiver of last year. And then Irv Smith gets to be that fifth pass-catching option for them as an offensive unit.”

Ihmir Smith-Marsette adds a fourth receiving threat to the already stacked Vikings offense, and there’s also the presence of Alexander Mattison, the versatile No. 2 running back on the roster, coming out of the backfield.

The Rams clearly have an explosive offense, but the brainpower behind that unit that won Super Bowl LVI, Kevin O’Connell, is now the head coach for the Vikings.

So it isn’t a leap to think the Vikings have the better overall group heading into the 2022 season. Jefferson is clearly one of the best receivers in the game, and Cook is one of the best running backs. There are few teams with a No. 2 receiver better than Thielen. And Smith looks to be one of the best emerging young tight ends in the game.

Everything is in place for the “quiet” Vikings to finally start making some noise this season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Touchdown Wire says Tua Tagovailoa is the worst QB for this type of throw

In Tua Tagovailoa’s two years in the NFL, when he’s gotten a chance to lead the team, he hasn’t exactly had the best protection in front of him. Miami’s offensive line in 2021, his first season as the presumptive starter, was one of the worst units in the league. Right tackle Jesse Davis, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and left guard Austin Jackson didn’t perform like NFL-caliber players. Center Michael Deiter missed time last season with an injury, which forced Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter into the group at times. The only big man up front to do their job consistently well was Robert Hunt at right guard.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nfl#Espn#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Live#Nfc
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Thursday's OTA gets chippy, McCarthy talks Schultz

It’s still just June and things are already getting heated for the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve got the latest from a steamy OTA session, including two players who had to be separated at practice, and news of one veteran who’s now lost for the season. Coach Mike McCarthy says he’s being “smart” regarding the workload with three months to go before the season opener, but one outlet reminds that he’s already fighting for his job.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 a big year for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

The 2022 season could mark a turning point in the career of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is already known as an offensive mastermind who helps elevate offenses to a high level even without a top-end quarterback. Now he has a chance to make his mark on the league with one of the athletic, big-armed quarterbacks that have become something of a requirement for Super Bowl contention (word to Tom Brady).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy