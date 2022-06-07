ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after trial win, gains over 3M followers despite having no videos

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OTDO_0g373XnA00

Editors Note: A previous version of this story listed Depp’s age incorrectly. This version has been updated with his correct age.

( WXIN ) — Fresh off of his win in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is entering new territory: TikTok.

Sometime on Monday, the TikTok account @johnnydepp was created. As of Tuesday morning, no videos had been posted, but the account already had 3.2 million followers and counting.

TikTok users posted reaction and discussion videos daily during the six-week trial, many in support of the 58-year-old actor. #Justiceforjohnnydepp videos currently have 20.2 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard videos have 86.3 million views.

Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Depp was awarded $10 million in the libel lawsuit over an op-ed piece Heard, 36, wrote in the Washington Post. Although Depp was never named in the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp alleged that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

A jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit against Depp, finding that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Besides joining TikTok, Depp has celebrated his court victory publicly by performing with Jeff Beck in England and spending more than $60,000 on dinner at an Indian restaurant there, according to Indian news outlet The Indian Express .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Defamation#Johnnydepp#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Arkansas woman shocked after $23,000 water bill

PROCTOR, Ark.– A Crittenden County, Arkansas woman is overwhelmed after she says her monthly water bill went from a normal $100 to a staggering $23,000. Kristan Bussman said she contacted Midway Public Water Authority in Proctor, Arkansas after she received the bill. “Anywhere from 50 to $100 is the most we’ve really ever used,” Bussman […]
PROCTOR, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy