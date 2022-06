The votes are in. And it was close. But we have a winner for who's kicking off FrogFest 33 singing the National Anthem. After weeks of voting between the final three talented ladies, Krystal Lee, known as 'The Country Sweetheart,' came out on top. She has the honor of singing the Star-Spangled Banner, presented by Clinton Tractor, before FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 18.

EAST MEREDITH, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO